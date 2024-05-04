Highlights Boxing pundit Johnny Nelson has revealed what he's heard about Oleksandr Usyk in his training camp for the Tyson Fury fight.

According to Nelson, the Ukrainian is 'manhandling' his sparring partners, who are all heavyweights.

Usyk takes on Fury on the 18th of May to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

The upcoming undisputed championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has got everyone talking. Boxing's first undisputed championship fight in over two decades is one of the most significant events in 2024. The world has patiently waited for these two fine fighters to square off, and on the 18th of May, Usyk and Fury will finally lock horns.

What makes this fight even more thrilling is the fact that both Fury and Usyk have never tasted defeat. They stand tall as the best heavyweight boxers in the world, their reputations preceding them. And while Fury may start as the favourite, Usyk is more than capable of victory.

Inside Oleksandr Usyk's Training Camp

The Ukrainian is reportedly 'manhandling' his sparring partners

Boxing legend and TV pundit Johnny Nelson has given fans fascinating insights into Usyk's training camp, and it sounds like worrying news for the Gypsy King.

"I know [Usyk] had five heavyweight sparring partners. I spoke to three of them, and they said he got stronger as the rounds went on, and he manhandled all five of them."

With Usyk ceding the height and weight advantage to Fury, Nelson's analysis will undoubtedly enthuse the Ukrainian fighter's fans. The Sky Sports pundit also commented on Fury's fighting style: "Tyson is a fighting man; once the bell goes, he'll try everything he can get away with until the referee tells him off. Will it get physical? Yes. Will he use every dirty trick in the book he can get away with? Without a doubt. It's a fighting game."

Nelson continued: "Tyson's got to rough him up; he's got to lean on him, hit him low, push him to the floor, get in his face, rub his glove in his face, do all the unorthodox things. Tyson has to get the man rattled to feel comfortable. We think that Fury's physicality will be a big problem for Usyk, but Tyson Fury's physicality is his height, reach and speed, not his power."

Despite Fury's vast heavyweight experience, Nelson does not rule out Usyk's ability to stand and bang with Fury, stating: "I think both men can win by knockout, without a doubt. With each heavyweight fight Usyk has, he's getting more comfortable with heavyweights."

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 04/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury Form Going Into Fight

Usyk has been in fine form, while questions have been raised over Fury's condition

Usyk has already defeated Brits Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua (twice), and Derek Chisora. His last bout came against Dubois in August, which resulted in a victory following a ninth-round stoppage. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has experienced a much more turbulent journey to this prizefight. In his last fight, he laboured to a split decision victory over novice Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, the Cameroonian floored Fury during that fight.

Fury then sustained a cut during training, which saw the fight moved from its original date. Nevertheless, Fury will undoubtedly be in peak condition. He will have to be, as Usyk is one of the fittest, most athletic fighters in the world.

And Nelson has one bold prediction for this fight: "If Fury gets knocked out like Francis Ngannou did, he'll chuck it in. His pride as a fighting man will make him internally combust. If that happens to him, he'll struggle to accept it."

Usyk has 'manhandled' his sparring partners. It would be one of the sport's greatest performances if he could do that to Fury.