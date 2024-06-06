Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has recently named his toughest fight to date, as well as the hardest puncher he's ever faced.

Tyson Fury was named his hardest opponent, but it was Derek Chisora who was named the hardest puncher.

Usyk is the current undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, having beaten Fury on the 18th of May.

Following on from Oleksandr Usyk’s monumental victory over Tyson Fury, making him the undisputed heavyweight champion in the process, the Ukrainian has now named the hardest puncher he has faced on his journey.

The 37-year-old made the move up to the heavyweight division back in 2019, after previously becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion. Since then, ‘The Cat’ has faced plenty of hard-hitters including, Anthony Joshua twice, Daniel Dubois, and Fury. However, in a recent interview, the two-weight undisputed champion declared that despite Fury being his hardest fight yet, Derek Chisora was his hardest hitting opponent.

Oleksandr Usyk Chooses Derek Chisora as Hardest Hitter

"Toughest fight - yes it was [Fury]. Biggest punch - no. Because Derek Chisora, very tough guy. [Punch landed] on the gloves and I said, 'Oh my God.' Like a baseball bat.”

Chisora was Usyk’s second bout after moving up to heavyweight, and it was a cagey affair that saw ‘WAR’ look on top for early parts of the contest. Ultimately, however, the fight went the distance, and through Usyk’s exceptional work rate and body shots, he managed to win via unanimous decision.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk won his first world title in just his 10th professional fight, defeating Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO cruiserweight title.

From here, fans began to raise concerns over the Ukrainian’s stature, but looking at this in hindsight, this was never an issue. The victory against Fury meant that, for the first time since Lennox Lewis in 1999, there was an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Oleksandr Usyk Becomes Undisputed

The Ukrainian defeated Tyson Fury for all the belts in the heavyweight division

In this fight, Usyk won via split decision, however, it did not come without its challenges. In the sixth round, following an uppercut from Fury, it looked as if Usyk’s chances of becoming undisputed were getting slimmer. Nevertheless, he managed to survive before almost knocking Fury out himself in the ninth.

Both fighters showed true heart and grit to remain in the fight until the end, providing a true spectacle at the elite level of boxing. Speaking on this clash of the giants, Usyk spoke about the scare he received in the sixth round.

“When I got the uppercut, it was very pain. I feel for maybe 10 seconds and say, 'Hey God, thank you, help me.' I say to myself, 'Move. Move because if you stop, he'll kill you.”

The Gypsy King is renowned for his elite-level trash talking and his ability to get into his opponents' heads before they even step into the ring. Usyk declared that his ability to block out the sound from Fury and focus through his ‘tunnel vision’ was pivotal in his incredible victory.

“I respect Fury because he's a great fighter, a great man, very smart. What Tyson does, 'Blah, blah, blah.’ A lot of people say he's a clown. It's playing. Not me, but maybe a different opponent who doesn't have tunnel vision.”

It is this determination and focus that has led him to become the first cruiserweight and heavyweight champion since Evander Holyfield in 1990. With a rematch set for December, can Usyk defend his titles once again and maintain his status as the undisputed champion in two divisions?