Oleksandr Usyk's achievements will be etched into the history of boxing long after his time. The Ukrainian has fought and beaten the upper echelon in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, becoming the unified champion in both weight classes.

The 38-year-old now prepares for his farewell tour in the sport after revealing his perfect final two fights, including a 'show match' with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. As he prepares to depart the sport he reigned over, Usyk reflected upon his storied career which saw him defeat the likes of Tyson Fury on two separate occasions, claiming his stake as the king of the heavyweight division, and dispatching Anthony Joshua over two bouts as well.

Having stepped in the ring on four separate occasions to fight two of Britain's best in recent years, many would expect those contests to be the toughest of the IBO, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion's career. However, that is not the case.

Oleksandr Usyk Snubs Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua

The Ukrainian didn't name either Brit as his toughest opponent

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Usyk reflected upon his journey throughout the sport and revealed who he believes to be his toughest opponent yet.

"I think it is Derek [Chisora], my friend Derek. Hey, Derek, I am coming for you! Derek is a terrible guy, really tough. It's just hard [fighting] Derek. He was just very difficult."

The pair shared an entertaining 12 rounds back in October 2020 which saw Usyk claim a unanimous decision victory over the veteran who pushed him the entire duration of the contest. Chisora has always been regarded as one of the strongest and most durable fighters in the sport and those attributes still hold weight to this day after the 41-year-old notched his 36th professional victory over Otto Wallin earlier this month.