Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has quietly become one of the greatest boxers of this generation, with a chance to be the greatest heavyweight of his generation if he keeps winning.

Usyk's paydays have significantly increased since his move to the heavyweight division, with his rematch against Anthony Joshua earning him one of the biggest fight purses in combat sports history.

Usyk's switch to heavyweight was a risky but successful move, as he has showcased his complete arsenal of weapons and continues to prove his doubters wrong in big fights.

Oleksandr Usyk has quietly become one of the greatest boxers of this generation by taking his well-developed skills and turning them into big-time paydays and opportunities of a lifetime. The fleet-of-foot heavyweight is a highly-respected boxer who has put himself in an undeniable position to achieve all-time greatness. What he lacks in showmanship he makes up for in fight IQ.

The Ukrainian boxing mastermind has a big year ahead of him with some major fights on the horizon, including an upcoming fight against the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that was recently delayed to later this year. 2024 will present major leaps in stardom status for the soft-spoken fighter as he has a chance to be undoubtedly the greatest heavyweight of this generation if he were to keep on winning.

Profile

Born: Simferopol, Ukraine, Age: 37, Height: 6’3”, Weight: 221lb

Usyk is one of the rare humble heavyweight world champions that does his talking with his fists. Training alongside fellow countrymen and former world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, Usyk has taken a similar approach to his fight curriculum that involves heavy practice of boxing technique, of course, but also, a concerted effort on strengthening the mind and reflexes with puzzles and juggling. Usyk doesn’t exactly have Lomachenko’s legendary story of pausing his boxing career to just focus on dance, but the heavyweight has gone viral for his smooth dance moves.

Usyk, like Lomachenko, is an Olympic gold medal representative of their native country. The Klitschko brothers, trailblazers of last generation’s Ukrainian boxers, forged a path for future Ukrainian fighters to thrive on the world stage. Lomachenko and Usyk have taken the torch and pushed the country’s boxing legacy to another level of excellency in the last decade. Nowadays, the introvertive boxing mastermind continues to climb the all-time heavyweight ranks with each passing fight.

Career earnings

Usyk's paydays have increased since his switch to heavyweight

Like most professional boxers not named Jake Paul, big money fights come once a great amateur resume is completed, an undefeated record is built and then a world title is won. Usyk checked off all of those boxes beautifully by not rushing into any dangerous challenges. His patience has paid off as he is in a prime position to cash in on another enormous payday when we see him next.

Shown in the chart below is how Usyk has jumped up in payscale by a large amount each year. He really fattened his bank account with the series of fights against global combat sports superstar Anthony Joshua. It benefited Usyk mightily that Eddie Hearn and company had a rematch clause in place, as the second fight made astronomical financial gain. This was/is the case primarily because of Turki Alalshikh – a member of the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia – being a supporter of combat sports, and a major reason why so many great fights are getting signed, sealed and delivered lately.

Date Opponent Result / Round Location Total Purse Sept 2017 Marco Huck TKO / 10 Germany $70,000 July 2018 Murat Gassiev UD / 12 Russia $400,000 Nov 2018 Tony Bellew KO / 8 England $1,000,000 Oct 2020 Derek Chisora UD / 12 England $2,300,000 Sept 2021 Anthony Joshua 1 UD / 12 England $20,000,000 Aug 2022 Anthony Joshua 2 SD / 12 Saudi Arabia $75,000,000 Aug 2023 Daniel Dubois KO / 9 Poland $6,000,000

Net worth

Oleksandr Usyk's net worth of $50 million could increase in 2024

According to SportsKeeda, Usyk’s net worth is $50 million. His biggest contribution to this number came from his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Just a few years ago, the Ukrainian boxer was fighting for a five-figure payday, and four years later, he has reeled in one of the biggest fight purses in combat sport history.

It’s an ode to future generations of fighters that it isn’t necessary to be the loudest talker in the room, but be a master of your craft like Usyk is. In 2024, Usyk will have a great chance to raise his net worth even more as he has at least one gigantic fight lined up. The shy heavyweight has been earning very loud money since he made the clutch decision to change weight classes in 2019.

Weight switch

Usyk made the risky leap to heavyweight

The first chance at greatness for Usyk came against Murat Gassiev where he challenged the Russian fighter for all the cruiserweight belts. Like most of his fights, Usyk was more fit than his opponent and much more accurate in his punches. His patience and timing led to a unanimous decision and put him on the map.

Though a jump to heavyweight was teased, Usyk saw a big name on the horizon as former world champion Tony Bellew stepped up to challenge the dangerous fighter. The victory over Bellew showcased Usyk’s complete arsenal of weapons. While Bellew was leading on the scorecards going into the eighth-round, Usyk put the finishing touches on his opponent with a clean left hook that bounced the Englishman into the ropes. With nothing left to prove at cruiserweight, Usyk decided to stop cutting weight and fought at his walk-around weight of 215-220lb.

Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed campaign

After his first fight at heavyweight, the biggest test of Usyk’s career awaited

After securing the cruiserweight titles against formidable competition, Usyk made a major decision and decided to try the waters in the sport's most glorified division. In his first heavyweight bout, Usyk took on a much bigger Chazz Witherspoon. As expected, Usyk had the speed advantage and his output and slick footwork found him beating his opponent due to what seemed like good ol’ fashion fatigue.

Usyk's next challenge came against the reputable Derek Chisora, who had mixed it up with all the heavyweight elites. Chisora was in Usyk’s face from the word go, but the Ukrainian covered up nicely as he weathered the early storm. Once the fight reached a neutral pace, Usyk was able to implement his game plan of jabs and sweeping hooks at a rapid rate.

Following his win over Chisora, and with a little bit of luck, Usyk found himself in a massive fight against Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles. Joshua, confident and with the support of the home crowd, was thought to have the big momentum advantage going into this fight, but Usyk would continue to prove the doubters wrong.

Oleksandr Usyk's fights with Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk made history in new territory

Fired up and ready to right his wrong by winning back his world titles, Anthony Joshua came out of the gate in their rematch with much more vigor. In their first fight, Joshua was visibly worn out – as are most Usyk opponents – when the fight ended. The former champ was by no means dominated in their first fight, but the sight of the Brit gasping for air on the stool following the final bell was an unfavorable one.

While the first leg of their matchups was an all-out war, the second fight was a much tighter chess match. Joshua came into the fight with a larger gas tank and ready for the high-volume of strikes from Usyk, yet the Ukrainian fighter was able to pull the Briton into a fight that favored his style once again. Usyk won the fight, but this time by not as large of a margin.

Usyk has earned many more financial opportunities

Per Essentially Sports, Usyk rakes in major money from sponsorships with well-known companies such as Nike and Adidas. The report states that the Olympic gold medalist earns about $20 million from the sports apparel companies. The source also reports that the heavyweight king has endorsements, with Rival boxing (equipment), Jaxet (clothing), Lomus (fashion) and WePlay Esports (video games), which brings him approximately $1 million.

All in all, Usyk is doing extremely well for a fighter that isn’t known for his microphone skills. His style is a refreshing balance to a division that is jam-packed with the most feared fighters on the planet, yet his smile and eye contact is worth a thousand words (or a few million).

Next fight

Originally scheduled for February 17th, the mega fight between Tyson Fury and Usyk has been pushed back to May 18th due to a cut that Fury suffered during sparring. It’s common for Fury to dig into his opponents in what seems like a way to fire himself up. As seen in the Deontay Wilder trilogy of fights, Fury felt the need to attack Wilder at public appearances. His method worked as he won two of the three fights via knockout.

The last time we saw the “Gypsy King” was against heavyweight newcomer Francis Ngannou, who avoided the trash talk pre-fight, and surprised the sports world when he viciously knocked down Fury. Because of the underwhelming performance from the WBC champion against Ngannou, it’s expected that Usyk is now becoming a motivated Fury who showed off his physique on social media. The more trim Fury seems to be readying himself for the pace that Usyk brings to his fights. This fight will give massive figures and the two months more we must wait will only build the hype.