Highlights Oleksandr Usyk is continuing his training despite the postponement of his fight with Tyson Fury.

In recent footage, Usyk can be seen focusing on improving his weaknesses, specifically his ability to withstand body shots.

Fans are concerned about Usyk's reaction to light punches in the training video, however, questioning his readiness to face Fury's powerful punches.

Oleksander Usyk's fight with Tyson Fury may be postponed for the time being, but that hasn't stopped the world heavyweight champion from continuing his training for the rescheduled bout.

Fury was supposed to face Usyk in a fight on the 17th of February in Saudi Arabia, in a bout to unify the four major heavyweight title belts for the first time in modern history. However, a cut above his eye caused by Fury's sparring partner Croatian Agron Smakici led to the fight having to be rescheduled, with The Gypsy King unable to compete on the proposed date due to the injury.

The rescheduled fight is now booked for the 18th of May and will still take place in Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest boxing matches in history, which will see the crowning of the first man to hold all four of the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO heavyweight title belts. However, this has not stopped Usyk from his training, as he focuses on his weaknesses ahead of the fight in three months' time.

Usyk has continued training amid fight reschedule

With the new fight date of the 18th of May, Usyk has remained disciplined in his training as he hopes to make history as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. TalkSPORT's Michael Benson posted a video of Usyk training yesterday, after news of the fight's postponement had already broken. The video saw the Ukrainian taking multiple body shots from one of his trainers, helping him to learn how to withstand the tremendous blows he is likely to receive when he faces Fury in Riyadh.

The video saw Usyk moving in and out to try and absorb the punches from his trainer, which are much lighter than any he will take from The Gypsy King in their fight, and has caused some worry for fans of The Cat.

Fans are concerned for Usyk following video

While the training video shows how seriously Usyk is taking his preparation for a fight that is still three months away, fans have expressed their concern over his reaction to the rather tame body shots. The boxer physically winces as he takes shot after shot, which does not bode well when he faces the heavy-hitting Englishman in May.

The replies to the Twitter post reveal fans' thoughts on his chances against Fury, with many concerned about Usyk's ability to take the body shots that will be levelled at him during the fight.

One user (@MrAlexTHFC) noted that "Fury’s body shots are gonna be a lot more powerful than that," while another (diduknow98) commented that "He knows he’s got a glass body," indicating that Usyk knows he will struggle against a power puncher like Fury.

Another user (@FireSkull2024) found some comedy in the video, commenting with an array of laughing faces that "Look how he reacts to body shots. His mate isn't even throwing them hard, and he's nearly on his knees. Fury is going to break him in half."

This does not bode well for Usyk in this fight at all. His reaction to the punches indicates he is not ready to take on Fury, and he looks like he'll struggle even if The Gypsy King is not on top form.

However, the fact he is training so early on shows he knows it is his biggest weakness, and attempting to fix it early gives him the best chance of becoming the undisputed champion of the world on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia.