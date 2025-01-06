A timeline for when Oleksandr Usyk will next defend his unified world heavyweight titles has been revealed by his manager - and he's set for a significant absence. Daniel Dubois stormed the ring just moments after the Ukrainian defeated Tyson Fury last month to demand a rematch with Usyk, but it doesn't look like the IBF Heavyweight Champion will be granted his wish any time soon.

Usyk defeated Dubois in August 2023, although his victory was marred by controversy. The Brit believed he had floored 'The Cat' with a body shot during the contest - only for the referee in charge to declare the punch a low blow - and allow Usyk several minutes to recover.

The Ukrainian took advantage of that leeway to ultimately knock Dubois out, before going on to prove himself as the best heavyweight on the planet by defeating Fury on two straight occasions. After being challenged by Dubois in Riyadh, Usyk made it clear that he was open to the idea of a rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk has Already Accepted a Second Fight With Daniel Dubois

'The Cat' admitted to wanting a rest before the showdown

"Usyk! I want my revenge," bellowed Dubois as he burst through the ropes to call out his rival. Usyk had no problem in accepting.

"Mr Excellency, Your Excellency. Make me fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much."

Asked later in his interview about the possible fight, he added: "No problem. After a rest, I am ready."

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 06/01/25) 23 fights 23 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 9 0

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Usyk's manager, Egis Kilmas, clarified just how much of a rest his fighter would be taking after his two battles with Fury. He remarked:

"It'll be a very long preparation. After another 12 rounds with Fury, he needs a good, long recovery. [Usyk's next fight will be] the end of July or August."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is the reigning WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion of the world. Daniel Dubois holds the IBF title.

An absence from the ring of nine months would be one of the longer breaks of Usyk's career. Now 37 years of age, time is not necessarily on the Ukrainian's side. However, Dubois has a major hurdle to overcome before he can turn his attention to a rematch with Usyk in the form of New Zealand's Joseph Parker.

The pair are set to clash on the 22nd February for Dubois' IBF heavyweight crown. Defeat for 'Triple D' would all but certainly end his dream of getting another shot at Usyk.