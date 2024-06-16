Highlights Oleksandr Gvozdyk believes that Tyson Fury will suffer a more devastating defeat in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

The rematch is set to take place on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk's countryman, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, believes that Tyson Fury will suffer a more devastating defeat in the rematch later this year.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

Usyk secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

The decisive moment came in the ninth round. Usyk landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Fury will now be looking to exact his revenge when the pair are scheduled to go toe-to-toe once again - which is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, Gvozdyk has issued a warning to the Brit ahead of the rematch.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk Issues Warning to Tyson Fury

It's not looking good if you're a Fury fan

Gvozdyk was a former team-mate of Usyk, having been part of the famed 2012 Ukrainian Olympics team that featured seven fighters, with five of them winning a medal.

Gvozdyk pulled in bronze, while teammates Vasiliy Lomachenko and Usyk won gold, Denys Berinchyk won silver and Taras Shelestyuk took home gold.

Recently speaking to Boxing News, the 37-year-old professional boxer believes Fury will be finished in the rematch in December.

“I think it will be even worse for Fury in the rematch. I know Usyk – once he catches you, he won’t let you go. Usyk is going to be even more confident in the next fight. "Fury is better off fighting Anthony Joshua The first fight was just a brilliant performance. He beat Fury everywhere, in and out of the ring."

He added: "Fury likes to play mind games; in this case, it was the complete opposite. I think Usyk got in his head. I didn't see Fury as confident as before, when he was a killer and super-confident.

"With Usyk, he was trying to do the same, but you can see in his eyes and by his mimics that he's different and nervous. He was nervous in the ring. Usyk is the well-deserved No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Tyson Fury Returns to Training After His First Career Defeat

'The Gypsy King' has begun preparations to face Usyk again

Fury recently took to social media and shared that he is officially back in the gym and back training ahead of his rematch with Usyk.

The 35-year-old Brit made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week when he collapsed in the street shortly after being escorted out of a pub in his home town of Morecambe.

A social media post from the heavyweight superstar on Thursday brought positive news for Fury fans as he was seen back in the gym in preparation for his much-anticipated second fight with Usyk.

"Listen up! I’ve conquered everything in boxing – titles, records, the lot. But I’ve never had to come back from a loss. On December 21st in Riyadh, in the heart of the kingdom, the king will reclaim his throne and become undisputed. @usykaa, I’m coming for you! Get ready for the Gypsy King! The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable."

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 13/06/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 37 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 22 Losses 1 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"