Oleksandr Usyk appears open to a crossover fight involving Alex Pereira, though he has his heart set on booking a more immediate bout against heavyweight rival Daniel Dubois.

One of boxing's elite pound-for-pound fighters, Usyk attracted industry recognition for the way in which he cleared out the cruiserweight division, before moving north to challenge opponents who are three to six inches taller than him, and out-weigh him by a 30-pound margin.

Usyk's resume reads like a who's who of modern boxing as he's vanquished Mairis Briedis, Tony Bellew, Anthony Joshua (twice), Tyson Fury (twice), and Dubois. Though Dubois was due to box Joseph Parker in February, rather than re-book that fight, it appears an Usyk vs Dubois rematch could be next. Regardless, it appears the UFC superstar Pereira is in the mix, too.

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 18/03/25) 23 fights 23 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 9 0

Oleksandr Usyk is Open to Fighting Alex Pereira

He even teased a possible UFC swing, too