Former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk became a unified heavyweight champion when he defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024. The Ukrainian bested Fury over the course of 12 rounds, earning a split-decision victory in Saudi Arabia. His win would make him the unified heavyweight champion, taking Fury's WBC belt.

However, on the 21st of December, the British boxer will have the chance to redeem himself, as the two are set to meet again for the second time in 2024. Again, the heavyweight pair will go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia, with the bout scheduled to take place in the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Dennis McCann vs Peter McGrail Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

The Ukrainian became the first man to defeat Tyson Fury inside the ring when they met in the summer of 2024, ending his 35-fight unbeaten streak. When the pair meet in December, Usyk will aim to extend his undefeated career to 23 professional wins.

Oleksandr Uysk's Manager Names Potential Opponent Following Fury

Another rematch could be in Usyk's future