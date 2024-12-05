Oleksandr Usyk took to Instagram this week to show off his physique in preparation for his sequel fight against Tyson Fury. The IBO, WBC, and WBO world heavyweight champion posed alongside his fellow countryman and sparring partner, Daniel Lapin, who himself is fighting on the undercard on the 21st of December against French boxer Dylan Colin.

The pair can be seen posing in swimming trunks after it looks like they have just come out of the pool and Usyk looks incredible. The Ukrainian looks a little more trimmed than he did going into his first fight with Fury, which was spotted by numerous fans in the comments section. One user commented, “He looks in shape”, while another added, “Usyk looks huge. That left hand is going to maul Fury.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

The 21st of December sees the pair go at it once again

Sixteen days from now, the 37-year-old will look to put himself firmly in the conversation of ‘the best of all time’ when he takes on Fury for a second time. The two met in May of this year when the Ukrainian beat the Gypsy King via split decision, which took Usyk to 22 fights unbeaten and made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion since April 2000.

In the last fight, Usyk weighed 223lbs, just under 40lbs less than Fury. This was Usyk’s heaviest weight in a professional boxing fight. This is a weight you would expect the champion to be, come the 21st of December. He will, however, be expecting his opponent to come in heavy, maybe even heavier than he did first time around. In an interview with talkSPORT, Spencer Oliver said: “But there's rumours circulating he could come in a lot heavier for this one. Will that be his undoing doing that? Because if he is looking to bully him, I think you are playing into Usyk's hands.”

Oleksandr Usyk's Mind Games From Press Conference

Tyson Fury is struggling to get into the head of Usyk

In the press conference between Usyk and Fury, the Ukrainian dressed as Agent 47 from the video game Hitman and carried with him a briefcase. In the briefcase was a picture of Usyk punching Fury in their first fight. Usyk calmly asked if the former heavyweight champion would sign them for him. Which Fury obliged.

“Tell me this, do you need to do anything differently than what you did in the first fight, or was it all just ok?” asked the host of the press conference to Oleksandr. Usyk’s response? “No”. Usyk feels he doesn’t need to change too much in preparation for the fight against Tyson Fury. He did confirm that in the first fight, there were “a lot of surprises” about Fury, but when pushed for more clarity around what type of surprises, Usyk kept his cards close to his chest and said he could remember what surprises.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 05/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Usyk always remains calm and is the polar opposite of Fury. Tyson likes to play mind games with some of his opponents and get into exchanges of words in press conferences. However, that doesn’t work with Usyk. The heavyweight champion remains calm and makes light of the situation. It must be a weird feeling for Fury.

Usyk knows this fight will be a tough fight. The win over Fury was only ever Usyk’s second win via split decision. The first was against Anthony Joshua back in 2022. Fury will be seeking to get revenge and claim back the world titles, but he knows what he is up against.