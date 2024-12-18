We are now just days out from the huge heavyweight boxing rematch between the two best heavyweights on the planet, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and the anticipation is incredible. The first fight between the heavyweight superstars was one for the ages where the Ukrainian, Usyk, got his hand raised and became the first undisputed boxing heavyweight champion in over 20 years.

Despite Usyk claiming the victory back in May, 'The Gypsy King' had enough good moments in the fight to make people believe that he could come back and win a rematch, certainly if he uses his size and physicality well, given one of the big criticisms coming out of the first fight was that Fury did not properly utilise those attributes. One man who has weighed in on the big rematch is boxing expert Adam Smith. Smith appeared on the Ariel Helwani show earlier today and spoke about what we can expect and what may happen in the highly anticipated rematch between Usyk and Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk Could Be Plotting to Put Away Tyson Fury According to Adam Smith

Usyk came close to finishing Fury in the first fight but failed to do so

The biggest moment of the first fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, which happened in May earlier this year, was when the Ukrainian landed a picture-perfect left hand on 'The Gypsy King' and had him within touching distance of going unconscious. Usyk swarmed a badly hurt Fury and landed some huge shots on him up against the ropes but despite his best efforts, he could not finish him, however, according to Adam Smith, this moment could give Usyk confidence coming into the rematch and he may change up his gameplan to try and finish Fury instead of outboxing him.

Watch Smith's breakdown of the highly anticipated rematch on the Ariel Helwani show below:

"I thought Usyk looked a little bit more powerful in training camp. I think they put on a little bit of weight around the shoulders. It will be interesting to see if (Usyk) thinks he maybe can finish this within the distance."

Smith provided a bit of inside information on Usyk's camp leading into the rematch and he states that the Ukrainian has been looking more powerful and has put on weight around his shoulders which may help to improve his punching power. Something so specific such as extra shoulder size can have such a huge impact in a fight where the margins are so thin and that is something which Usyk may have been lacking which caused him not to get the finish in the first fight.