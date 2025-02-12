Oleksandr Usyk has made a shock comment regarding retirement from boxing in the near future.

The world heavyweight champion has one of the strongest resumes in all combat sports having won Olympic gold in 2012, before cleared out the cruiserweight division as the World Boxing Super Series champion, and then moving to heavyweight to defeat the biggest-name opponents in that weight class, too.

There is, perhaps, little left for Usyk, 38, to accomplish that he hasn't already accomplished, and he indicated in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he'll call it a day in the coming year.

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 12th of February, 2025) 23 fights 23 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 9 0

Oleksandr Usyk Says he'll Soon Retire

Usyk said he has two fights left until he calls time on his career