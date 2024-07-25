Highlights Oleksandr Uysk has named the best British opponents he's ever faced in seven categories.

The Ukrainian has faced several Brits throughout his career so far, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

There's a surprise inclusion for Derek Chisora, while Tony Bellew's name was mentioned more than once.

Heavyweight king Oleksandr Uysk has named the best British opponents he's ever faced in seven categories. The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Tyson Fury back in May.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Over the course of his career so far, Fury has fought many Brits in the ring either on the amateur scene or at a professional level. From Tony Bellew to Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian hasn't backed down from a tough challenge. Now, he's had his say and has rated all of his British opponents.

Hardest Puncher

Derek Chisora

After beating Chazz Witherspoon on his heavyweight debut, the Ukrainian faced quite a jump in terms of the quality of his opponent in his second fight in the weight class. Derek Chisora is a well-established, household name in the division and has always proven to be a tough challenge for anyone.

While Usyk won their contest in 2020 on the judges' scorecards (117-112 115-113 115-113), in typical Chisora fashion, the Brit refused to call it quits and was always trying to push forward.

'War's' success came in the early rounds when he brought the pressure and rugged style as well as looking to find some joy with the body shots. Ultimately, Usyk was too good for the majority of the contest but still respected Chisora's power.

Quickest

Tony Bellew

Bellew's chance to become the first Briton to hold four world titles in a weight division ended at the hands of Usyk back in 2018. The Ukrainian produced a jaw-dropping finish in the eighth round of their contest at Manchester Arena.

Particularly early on in the bout, Bellew did well to land a few sharp jabs and brutal right hands, while being able to quickly move out of the way and avoid Uysk's dangerous left hand. The Ukrainian struggled to really have any response to the Brit's speed before eventually coming back and controlling the contest prior to the finish in the eighth round.

Best Defence

Tyson Fury

This may come as no surprise to many boxing fans across the world. Despite being an imposing figure, Tyson Fury has always proven difficult to hit. His movement and defence have helped him become one of the best heavyweight boxers of his generation.

In Usyk's showdown with 'The Gypsy King,' in the middle rounds of the undisputed showdown in Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian was having a tough time trying to break the Englishman down and landed stinging shots. At that point, Fury was dictating the pace and backing his opponent against the ropes and having a lot of joy being the aggressor whilst taking no damage.

Tony Bellew

During the pair's clash in 2018, as aforementioned, it was the earlier rounds where Bellew had a lot of success in causing Usyk some issues in the ring. The Liverpool native had the Ukrainian guessing at times and landing wayward shots.

Thanks to Bellew's speedy movement on the feet, the former world champion was able to spot potential danger from a mile away and avoid the brutal left-hand shots from 'The Cat.' As the round wore on, though, Usyk was able to grow into the fight, causing the Scouser to backpedal and struggle to land anything significant.

Best Boxing IQ

Tyson Fury

Usyk's boxing IQ is one of the best in the world. While he can't vote for himself in this category, the Ukrainian heavyweight star opted to give this category to his most recent opponent.

Over the years, Fury has been able to adapt and change his style in a fight and eventually be able to dictate proceedings comfortably. In the earlier stages of the heavyweight showdown against Usyk, 'The Gypsy King' was on the backfoot several times and looked short of answers. However, from rounds three to nine, the Brit seemed to switch up his style and be the aggressor - leaving the Ukrainian stunned - therefore showing how legit his boxing IQ really is.

Easiest Fight

Joe Joyce

A lot of boxing fans may not know this, but Usyk has in fact fought Joe Joyce in his career. The pair went head-to-head in the 2012/ 2013 season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in the super heavyweight (91 kgs) division.

Usyk would go on to score a five-round unanimous decision (50-45) over 'The Juggernaut.' From round one, it was clear that 'The Cat' was by far the superior boxer. While Joyce showed promising signs, it was the Ukrainian who was the aggressor and landed the better shots early doors.

Towards the back end of the contest, Joyce was acting like a human punchbag and took quite a lot of damage - with Usyl even showboating at times.

Hardest Fight

Tyson Fury

There'll be a few fans who are surprised that the Ukrainian heavyweight star omitted Anthony Joshua from this category. In the rematch, 'AJ' found a lot more joy against 'The Cat.' However, Usyk named Fury as his toughest fight out of all the Brits he's faced in the ring.

Technically, in the middle of the fight, it was the best Fury has boxed for years. While it wasn't enough to get the job done, the Brit did make Usyk panic.

The decisive moment came in the ninth round. Usyk landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.