Ahead of his meeting with Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May, Oleksandr Usyk has ranked some of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. In a Top Trumps style quiz from The Daily Mail, the Ukrainian was given a series of two boxers each and was then asked to pick the greatest, with the winning choice advancing to the next stage.

Oleksandr Usyk's Greatest Heavyweight of all Time

Deontay Wilder got the edge over Dillian Whyte and Frank Bruno

Usyk chose Deontay Wilder over both Dillian Whyte and Frank Bruno and his preference stands up in terms of raw statistics, with Wilder having 43 wins in 47 fights compared to 30 wins in 33 fights for Whyte and 40 wins in 45 fights for Bruno. Wilder and Whye have each lost three fights in their careers compared to Bruno’s five. Both Wilder and Bruno were known for their powerful punches, with the former having won by knockout in every victorious fight, with the latter also having 38 knockouts from his 40 wins.

Derek Chisora then defeated Wilder, Mike Tyson, Zhilei Zhang and Tyson Fury

Usyk then, rather surprisingly, chose Derek Chisora over Wilder, Mike Tyson, Zhilei Zhang, and upcoming opponent Tyson Fury. This preference for Chisora is an interesting one given that he has also never won a heavyweight title, with the Zimbabwean-British fighter most recently losing when he challenged for a belt against Fury in December 2022. Chisora has also lost more bouts than either of the other four fighters, with 13 defeats in 37 contests compared to Wilder’s three in 47, Tyson’s six in 58, Zhang’s two in 29, and Fury’s zero losses.

Perhaps Usyk favoured Chisora here because he is the only one of these fighters that he has actually been up against so far, so he knows how good he is despite beating him via unanimous decision in 2020.

Anthony Joshua selected over Chisora, Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis and George Foreman

Usyk then favoured Anthony Joshua over Chisora, Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis, and George Foreman, despite the fact that Frazier, Lewis, and Foreman are three legends of the sport, with Frazier even defeating Muhammad Ali at the 1964 Olympic Games. The fact that Usyk never saw Foreman, Lewis, or Frazier first-hand presumably counts against them in this reckoning. Furthermore, the fact that Usyk fought and beat Joshua on successive occasions, so he is aware of his talent, will be a big part of his reasoning.

Wladimir Klitschko beat AJ, before Muhammad Ali was crowned the GOAT

The Ukrainian boxer then opted for his fellow countryman Wladimir Klitschko over Joshua and Muhammad Ali over both Klitschko and himself. National pride will have been in his thinking here, as will Ali’s reputation as the greatest fighter in the history of the sport.

The fact that Usyk went against Fury in favour of Chisora and that he chose three previous opponents of his own opponent on Saturday will not have been lost on boxing fans ahead of the highly-anticipated fight in Riyadh and this was perhaps Usyk’s way of stirring the rivalry between the two fighters even further.