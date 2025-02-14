Oleksandr Usyk has shared his initial reaction to Tyson Fury's retirement from boxing just weeks after he beat him in their world heavyweight title rematch. 'The Gypsy King' was furious about losing out on the judges' scorecards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December and stormed out of the ring after the decision was read. The following month, Fury took to Instagram and announced that he would be hanging up his gloves.

The announcement marked the fifth time in his career that the Morecambe man has quit the sport. On the previous four occasions, he has changed his mind and fought on.

His first 'retirement' lasted just three months back in 2013 when his fight with David Haye fell through. He fought Joey Abell on his return before defeating Wladimir Klitschko in a stunning upset to unify the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles in 2015. The pair were set for an immediate rematch, but Fury's mental health struggles kept him out of the ring for three years.

Tyson didn't announce he was quitting the sport until June 2017 but returned for a blockbuster trilogy with Deontay Wilder which saw him snatch the WBC heavyweight title away from the American. Fury would go on to announce his retirement again in April 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley to defend his title. Fury once again failed to stay away from the ring and returned to fight Derek Chisora in 2022. He was then victorious against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in a crossover clash before back-to-back defeats to Usyk in 2024 handed the Brit the only losses on his professional record.

Tyson Fury's professional record (as of 14/02/25) 37 fights 34 wins 2 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 2 Draws 1

Oleksandr Usyk Doubts Fury Will Stay Retired

'The Cat' believes Fury will be back

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Usyk was asked to share his initial reaction to Fury's latest retirement claims - and the Ukrainian is not convinced that the decision will stick this time, either.

"I think it's not true. Once Tyson has relaxed and rested, maybe Tyson will be back. If you do this for a long time: 10, 15, 20, 25 years, then boxing is like a drug. If you don't go to training for one day, then you feel dead. I train every day. I don't do boxing every day, sometimes I do CrossFit and running. I only do boxing when I am in my camp."

Many agree with Usyk, suggesting that Fury is using his retirement as a negotiation tactic to get a better deal for a showdown with Anthony Joshua. A fight between Fury and Joshua was being prepared by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh before Fury dropped his bombshell retirement announcement on social media, putting an end to the talks. Boxing fans have long awaited a fight between the two British heavyweights and are certainly hoping Fury goes back on his word once again.