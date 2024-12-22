Oleksandr Usyk has now responded after Tyson Fury refused to accept he lost his rematch as the unified heavyweight champion successfully defended his titles on Saturday night. The British boxer claimed the officials gave his opponent a "Christmas gift" after all three judges scored the fight 116-112 in the Ukrainian's favour.

Fury and his promoter Frank Warren were both adamant that the Briton had done enough to win the contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "The judges gave him a Christmas gift," Fury said.

"I feel like I won both fights. I know I had to knock him out but it's boxing and this happens. There is no doubt in my mind I won this fight. Frank [Warren] had me three or four rounds up and a lot of people had me up by at least two."

Fury, 36, did not answer any questions in the ring after the bout, choosing to head backstage where he eventually spoke to the media. "I'm not going to cry over spilt milk, it's over now." Fury added, as per the BBC. "I've been in boxing my whole life but I'll always feel a little bit hard done by - not a little bit, a lot."

Usyk Gives Brilliant Reply To Fury's Frustrations

The Ukrainian fighter will no doubt be on cloud nine after making it 23 straight victories

Usyk's victory preserved his perfect record, bringing it to 23 wins and reinforcing his status as one of the greatest fighters of his generation. In response to Fury's suggestion that the 37-year-old's triumph was undeserved, the undefeated fighter replied with his trademark calmness. He said:

"There was a lot of talking. I really respect Tyson Fury. If Tyson says it is a Christmas gift then OK, thank you God, not Tyson. Thank you to my team. Okay, no problem, I win."

Usyk went on to outline his immense respect for Fury after two memorable and close fights between the long-time heavyweight rivals that both went the distance. “My best friend,” he said. “I respect this guy, I think he’s a very tough opponent. Tyson Fury makes me strong, Tyson is a great opponent.

“He’s a big man, he’s a tough boxer. He’s a good man. Tyson talks a lot, but it’s just show. I respect Tyson Fury. 24 rounds, it’s already history.”