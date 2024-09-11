Oleksandr Usyk has revealed Tyson Fury will face financial penalties should he pull out of their rematch, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on the 21st of December.

The first showdown between the pair ended in Fury’s first professional career defeat via split decision in May earlier this year - a win which labelled the Ukrainian the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in 25 years. This first fight was subject to delay, however, as its original February date was pushed back due to the Gypsy King suffering a blow to the face in training, resulting in 11 stitches.

When asked about whether he was worried the rematch could face a similar delayed fate, Usyk was confident in his answer, saying: "No way, because the ball’s in our court now. He has a contract and so do I. Until December 31, we have to hold this fight up to and including [that date]. I really like the fact that we are preparing for December 21. It’s a good date, a good month.

“If he pulls out on December 21, he’ll lose all his dividends and money and won’t remain a man of his word anymore.”

Despite Fury’s quest for revenge, it’s a task easier said than done, with Usyk set to be favourite to get a consecutive win against the Gypsy King. If he is to be successful, however, Fury will have Usyk’s first professional career defeat to add to his collection of accomplishments.

Training Begins For Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk

Both heavyweights are starting to ramp up their preparations

Fury revealed back in June that his training camp for the fight had already begun in what will last six months. He took to Instagram to post a video showing him hitting a punching bag.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 11/09/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

“We are in training for you now Usyk,” he said in a video with Saudi boxing chief H.E. Turki Alalshikh. “Get well brother, I will see you in December for the big KO. Big drama show. Get in the gym, son. We will be ready.”

Usyk, seemingly unphased by Fury’s message, told Ready To Fight he has also started his training camp, stating: “Next we head to the training camp. I learned a lot about Fury from the last fight. Many of the things I saw in the ring I didn’t notice them on TV. We will prepare even better, and God willing, we’ll showcase our form once again.

“I have incredible motivation. I’m often told that I’ve done everything, what is next? There is nothing further. But we just work every day. Every day is a new day. We will do it in the training camp to see the best version of Oleksandr Usyk. I will do everything to be in the best shape again.”

Both fighters will hope to remain injury free for December’s clash given the large sums of money they both will be making from this anticipated rematch.