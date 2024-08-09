Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has insisted that 'he knew' he was going to defeat Tyson Fury during their first fight.

The Ukrainian's confidence grew when Fury couldn't knock him down.

The pair will face off again in a rematch on the 21st of December.

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed the mid-fight moment he knew he was going to be victorious over Tyson Fury and become the undisputed heavyweight champion, making history in the sport as the first man to achieve that accolade in the four-belt era.

After becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion, the 37-year-old stepped up to the heavyweight division to continue his impressive, unbeaten legacy. On his path to glory, 'The Cat' secured the unified heavyweight title by overcoming Anthony Joshua, a bout that would be deemed pivotal in disregarding claims that his size would be detrimental to his success in the heavier weight division.

The Ukrainian then went on to successfully defend his title in the rematch against AJ, solidifying his notoriety - and turning heads in the process. A victory over Daniel Dubois followed, before Usyk challenged Fury with all the belts on the lines in the biggest heavyweight fight for a generation.

Oleksandr Usyk was Confident of Defeating Tyson Fury After Sharing Just a Few Rounds

'The Cat' dealt well with Fury's Pressure

With a massive size difference between the two, some speculated that 'The Gypsy King' would simply be too much for Usyk to handle. That theory was disproved by the mid-way point of the fight with the former cruiserweight more than holding his own.

As the rounds wore on the precision of Usyk was becoming a struggle for the Brit to handle. The boxing world looked on in awe Fury was knocked down at the end of the ninth round. Tyson managed to continue, but the tide had been turned.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Craig Metcalfe Mike Fitzgerald Rounds Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 10 9 10 9 9 10 Round 3 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 4 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 8 10 8 10 8 10 Round 10 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 11 9 10 10 9 9 10 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 112 115 114 113 113 114

Ultimately, Usyk went on to win the fight via a split decision. However, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, he opened up about the exact moment that he knew he was going to defeat Fury - and it was well before the judges' scorecards were read.

"When I didn’t get knocked down by an uppercut in the sixth round, I felt such a force behind me that I understood that nearby there is my force which I pray to. Maybe it was even an angel, but I felt some kind of support for my back there was no one there (behind me) but the support was felt."

The pair will go to battle again on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk now knows he can deal with Fury's power, but the first fight will also have given Team Fury a far more complete picture of what the champion brings to the table. The second installment of Usyk vs Fury promises to be just as gripping as the first.