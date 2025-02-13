2025 looks set to be an unbelievable year for the sport of boxing. Despite being just two months into the new year, there are already several huge fights which are being talked about or are even already made official. Some of these huge fights include the super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, as well as the huge all-British clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Despite there being plenty to look forward to for boxing fans, Oleksandr Usyk's retirement looks to be happening soon as the Ukrainian recently revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he has just two fights left in him. Usyk spoke with TNT Boxing shortly after revealing his career is on borrowed time and revealed who he wants his last two fights to be against.

Oleksandr Usyk Targetting Fight Against UFC Champion Alex Pereira

Usyk is targetting fights against Pereira and the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker for his last two bouts