Oleksandr Usyk has lifted the lid on his relationship with former rival Tyson Fury, three months on from their latest bout.

The Ukrainian fought Fury twice in 2024, winning on both occasions. Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 when his hand was raised in their first bout in May. However, 'The Cat' has revealed that he and Fury have had little communication since their latest bout in December.

After their first clash last spring, Fury praised Usyk's in-ring ability and even suggested the two boxing stars go on holiday together. But, according to Usyk, the two have grown apart and don't talk as much as they used to.