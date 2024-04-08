Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has spoken out about the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, and it turns out he's surprisingly okay with it taking place.

The likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Eddie Hearn have all recently spoken out about the fight, and Usyk doesn't seem as opinionated on it as his fellow boxing figures.

Usyk is very clearly focusing all his attention on his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury, taking place on the 18th of May.

Everyone in combat sports seems to have an opinion about the controversial fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Many are up in arms about the age difference, while others are bothered by the YouTuber getting such a prestigious opponent. Boxer Oleksandr Usyk also has an opinion about the match-up, but it's probably not what you'd expect.

“Listen, listen, it just shows, Tyson is a big, big, famous man, who is well known around the world. Yeah, Jake Paul is a young guy who won at boxing who wants to help young guys, but it’s a big show," he told Seconds Out. "If people want to see the show, OK, give it to them. For me, I think it’s OK.”

Usyk may not be paying too much attention to the Tyson vs Paul fight due to preparing for his own massive fight. He's set to share the ring with Tyson Fury on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia. The fight was originally scheduled for earlier this year, but Fury suffered a cut in training and was forced to postpone the bout. He was asked whether he's worried about the bout getting called off again, and much like his comments about Tyson vs Paul, he doesn't have a care in the world.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has fought 177 rounds in his 21 professional fights.

“No, I’m not thinking about this [the fight not happening],” Usyk said. “I don’t because I think the fight will [happen]. My focus is my training. My focus is my family. My focus is my team. I’ve not used Instagram never, now. Now it’s bad for me. It’s a waste of time. I read my books, I speak with my family…. My focus is my camp. I don’t read the news, I don’t watch the world news, I’m only here. It’s my preparation. My focus is only May 18, only Ring of Fire.”

Mike Tyson Responds to Fans, Critics Against his Fight with Jake Paul

Tyson himself seems unbothered by the criticism of the fight, citing the views the fight will do and the money he will make.

“I'm 58, and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous… You couldn't sell out an arena. Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”

Eddie Hearn Thinks Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is “Disgusting”

But not everyone is as accepting of the fight as Usyk. Promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken out against the match-up, and he didn't hold back.

"I think we live in a crazy world, don’t we, where that younger generation is built off views, built off narrative, built off controversy," he said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "And as a hardcore fight fan, someone who has been around boxing since I was nine years old, I find it disgusting that a 58 year old man - who was my hero growing up - firstly has to even get back in the ring, from a financial point of view with the amount of money that man was paid or partially paid during his career, to get in a ring with a 25-year-old guy who can’t really fight.”

Tyson and Paul are set to fight in an exhibition match on the 20th of July in Arlington, Texas.