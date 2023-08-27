Highlights Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight crown in a disputed victory over Daniel Dubois, with controversy over a ruling on a low blow in the fifth round.

Despite the controversy, Usyk showed grace in victory and consoled Dubois after the fight, offering encouraging words and emphasising the tough nature of the sport.

While Dubois may seek a rematch, Usyk has expressed his interest in fighting Tyson Fury, so a rematch may hinge on the outcome of that potential fight.

Oleksandr Usyk retained his undisputed heavyweight crown with a heavily disputed victory over Daniel Dubois in front of 40,000 boisterous fans at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. The 36-year-old dropped the Brit in both the eighth round and the ninth – leading referee Luis Pabon to halt the contest.

It's fair to say the Ukrainian was the heavy favourite in the build-up to the fight and he no doubt dominated proceedings for the majority of rounds. Yet, his win has been overshadowed somewhat by a controversial moment in the fifth round. Usyk was knocked down by Dubois by what appeared to be a strong body shot, only for Pabon to instead rule the punch a low blow. However, slow-motion replays have since emerged, which seemingly show Dubois's punch was actually just on the belt line and, therefore, legal.

Speaking afterwards, Dubois stressed that he'd been robbed of a famous victory. "I don't think that was a low blow. I've been cheated out of victory tonight. That was a win," he told TNT Sports. Similarly, Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, stated: "It wasn't a low blow. I wish they could put it up there now and we could all see it. They didn't take any points off him. I like Usyk, but that was a complete home decision. He was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover.

But despite the controversial circumstances surrounding his win, Usyk was still gracious in victory and went over to console Dubois after the final bell.

What did Usyk say to Dubois after the fight?

The Ukrainian's English has improved dramatically in recent times and he was quick to reassure the British fighter that he can still bounce back from being defeated.

"It's not bad. It's boxing, it's not ballet, it's not dancing," he emphasised. "Daniel, you're young, you can dream. Man, relax, it's boxing, it's a tough sport brother."

Usyk's words of encouragement have now been shared widely on social media, with many praising the champion's inspirational speech.

VIDEO: Usyk's motivational words to Dubois

Will there be a rematch?

Dubois was the heavy underdog leading into the fight against Usyk and his chances were made even more slim by the fact Usyk had all the crowd support on his side. But the Brit unquestionably gave Usyk one of his toughest fights to date and could even have beaten him, had that decision gone his way. Dubois' trainer, Don Charles, stated: "I've usually got a lot to say but I'm speechless. Daniel Dubois has left the building. He's distraught. He's a young man aspiring to do great things in life, in boxing."

But while it will take Dubois some time to recover from this defeat, he will certainly be keen for a rematch when the dust settles. Whether that will happen, however, is an entirely different question. Usyk has made clear that he wants to fight Tyson Fury, so a rematch against Dubois may depend on that fight coming to fruition. "I'm ready tomorrow," Usyk said of fighting Fury. "Listen, I'm ready. Next fight I'm ready to fight Tyson Fury. Will Tyson Fury? I have no idea. I can't wait to see my children and be back home. I've been training a long time. I'm a little bit tired."