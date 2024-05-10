Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has shown off his own physique ahead of the 18th of May fight against Tyson Fury.

Just one hour after the Gypsy King posted his own topless photo, Usyk responded in kind by showing off his physique.

Both fighters look in great shape, but the physiques are rather different.

Oleksandr Usyk recently released a picture of his physique ahead of his bout against Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May. The victor will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, and this is the first time that all the championships are at risk since the four-belt era.

In the photos, Usyk looks to be in good shape, as he looks to be a similar build to his fights against Anthony Joshua in 2021 and 2022 respectively. His face is visibly taught, while he looks at home in the heavyweight division, showing that he has certainly matured into his transition from cruiserweight into the higher division.

The caption of the post is “the hard work is done,” and it would seem that he is in fighting shape, ready to take on the Gypsy King.

Fans Make Oleksandr Usyk Favourite

In a poll on X by @RiKo_Boxing, 58.6% of fans have Usyk coming out on top in the bout, highlighting that fans could be slightly favouring the Ukrainian going into the fight. Tyson Fury is not to be underestimated, though, as the Gypsy King has shown time after time that he is a tough nut to crack.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 10/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Some fans are also concerned about the height and reach difference between the two fighters, as Fury’s size is a problem whenever he steps in the ring as such a tall fighter. The pair have a height difference of six inches, with Fury standing at a towering six feet and nine inches tall, compared to Usyk being six feet and three inches.

Fury said to Box Nation earlier this week that he had an 86-inch reach, while Usyk’s reach was only 74 inches. “He’s not going to land on me, is he?” Fury concluded after laying out this disparity.

Carl Froch also shared this concern, as he said on TNT Sports: “I think the hard job that he [Usyk]’s got is getting into punching range."

Tyson Fury Looks in Incredible Shape

To add fuel to the Fury camp’s fire, the Gypsy King is looking in fantastic shape coming into the fight. In recent photos, he looks to be visibly leaner than he has in the past. In particular, there is a stark comparison between the slight gut he developed before his fight with Francis Ngannou in October 2023 and his shape coming into this bout.

On this physical transformation, Lennox Lewis said: “He [Usyk] is not gonna get the fat Tyson Fury, he’s gonna get the focused guy. The guy that don’t have a belly, don’t have love handles, is ready, focused and willing.”

Usyk is renowned as someone who keeps disciplined during camps, which cannot be said of Fury, only adding to the incredulity of fans at Fury’s physique. The positive that Usyk’s fans are taking out of Fury’s improved physique is that it suggests the Gypsy King will be trying to outbox the Cat, rather than make the most of his size advantage. This may not pay in Fury’s favour, though, as Usyk’s boxing ability is second-to-none. So, a technical fight would favour the Ukrainian, regardless of Fury’s speed for his size.