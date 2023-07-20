Oleksandr Usyk has an impressive record in the boxing ring, and remarkably he is also set to compete in football at the top level after signing a professional deal.

The Ukrainian star is making huge strides in the boxing ring, currently holding the unified heavyweight world titles after beating Anthony Joshua twice.

He will next step in the squared circle against British star Daniel Dubois in his final outing before his lucrative Saudi Arabia deal begins, which could see him fight Tyson Fury.

However, in perhaps arguably his most impressive achievement, Usyk has been able to wiggle his way into Ukrainian football at the top level showing off some skills along the way...

Oleksandr Usyk's next fight

The unified champion appeared for several months to be close to an undisputed title clash with Fury, which would have made history in the modern era.

With the fight pencilled in for Wembley Stadium, the pair started preparing for April, but negotiations collapsed which will see him instead make a mandatory defence.

He will take on Fury's Queensberry Promotions stablemate Dubois in Poland this August, with a win likely to see him wait it out for a shot at the WBC champion.

The showdown could take place next year if he is to progress beyond hard-hitting Dubois, but a loss could see him call an end to his time in the highest weight category.

Fury will first take on ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the Middle East just two months later, and a win will likely see the resumption of fight talks with Usyk.

It came as a big surprise when footage emerged of the talented Usyk incredibly making highlights in another sport, showing technique not in a pair of gloves but with a ball at his feet.

The 36-year-old appeared in the Ukraine Winter Cup 2022 last year making his debut on the right wing for professional football league outfit FC Polissya.

He shadow-boxed on the sideline before he entered the field, and began an impressive cameo with great energy putting himself in a great position to score a quickfire strike.

However, as the ball was cut back following the swift combination, he spurned the golden opportunity slicing the ball as it rolled across the penalty area drawing a wry smile.

Throughout the rest of the 15-minute appearance, Usyk certainly got stuck in, and he even wowed fans with a mazy run through the centre of the pitch beating two midfielders before playing a neat ball through to his striker.

Although Mykhailo Mudryk is the country's brightest star having signed with Chelsea, Usyk will be hoping to emulate his success going forward.

Oleksandr Usyk signs first professional deal

Incredibly, this year is now set to be an extremely busy one for Usyk who has inked a professional football contract to compete in the Ukrainian First League.

The champion has signed on the dotted line with the team he first made his debut, FC Polissya, and will wear the number 17 shirt.

It is not clear exactly what his involvement will be going forward, but the club teased a potentially withdrawn role in the statement confirming the news.

Regardless, Usyk appeared to show he had what it takes to compete in that level, and we can all be fairly confident defenders won't want to get on his bad side.

It is not understood to affect his boxing career, and could even perform a handy part of his training given the demands of playing in the country's top league.

The club won promotion to the top flight in the 2020/21 season, and he could remarkably play against sides such as Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv.