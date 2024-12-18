As if three of the four major world heavyweight titles being on the line wasn't enough, the winner of Saturday's titanic rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will receive a unique award.

Usyk took the victory by split decision back in May in the pair's first fight - a result that saw Fury suffer his only career loss. On that night, the Ukrainian became the first-ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, but he also took home a specially-commissioned watch and 'undisputed' championship belt.

One of the governing bodies overseeing the much-anticipated showdown have also gone the extra mile for the rematch by creating a unique prize for the winner that pays tribute to one of the biggest nights in boxing history.

Close

The WBC Will Present A Specially-Designed Trophy to the Winner of Usyk vs Fury 2

The victorious fighter will take home the one-of-a-kind prize

Unveiled by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on social media earlier this week, the victorious fighter on Saturday evening will take possession of a commemorative belt honouring the 50th anniversary of the 'Rumble in the Jungle'. The legendary contest took place in Zaire in October 1974 and saw Muhammed Ali knock out George Foreman in the eighth round.

Half a century later it remains one of the most famous contests in the history of the sport. Taking to social media to reveal the prize, Sulaiman hailed it as a belt "designed in the heart of Africa". Featuring a gold and leopard colour scheme, the strap contains golden side plates paying tribute to both Usyk and Fury.

A man who is known to appreciate boxing history, 'The Gypsy King', in particular, will likely enjoy displaying the title if he is victorious. However, while it's a touching nod to the past by the WBC, this weekend's clash hardly needs any additional stakes added to it.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 18/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

With the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine titles all on the line, Usyk vs Fury 2 will determine who the very best heavyweight on the planet is. Their first fight was razor-close, with Usyk only getting the win thanks to a vicious salvo in round nine that saw the Morecambe man given a standing count by the referee. Although a trilogy fight is already written into the contract for the rematch, a heavy defeat for either fighter could see them decide to call time on their decorated careers.