Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had very little to say in their final press conference ahead of their world heavyweight championship rematch on Saturday night. However, things got far more interesting when the pair went head-to-head for a face-off.

What should have been a brief opportunity for media in attendance to get a few photos of the two men head-to-head quickly turned into a battle of wills over which man would look away first. The two best heavyweights in the world glared at each other for so long that host broadcaster DAZN even cut away from the scene briefly in an effort to move the programme forward.

With neither fighter wanting to show weakness before their huge showdown this weekend, it seemed the pair were ready to stand face-to-face all night. After the opportunity for their respective camps to drag them away had seemingly long since disappeared, it was left to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to ultimately try and convince them to stand down.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 19/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Refused to Back Down During Their Face-Off

The duo were eventually separated after 12 minutes

It took a full 12 minutes, but eventually, the two fighters were parted. The bizarre scene was a stark contrast to the earlier press conference in which neither fighter said much of note. Fury refused to engage with the attempts of host Dev Sahni to get him to open up about this weekend's fight. Instead, the 36-year-old Brit had a simple, but ominous message for his opponent:

"I’ve got nothing to say apart from there’s going to be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight – you watch. The talking has been done. In the first fight, I talked, I joked [for] all my career. This time, I’m serious. I’m going to do some f******* damage here."

As hard as 'The Gypsy King' tried to intimidate his opponent, it didn't seem to have any effect, as the unified heavyweight champion responded: "Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has had three rematches in his career - and has won them all by stoppage.

Usyk emerged victorious from the pair's first meeting back in May. The split decision win saw him become the first-ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. However, having vacated the IBF championship over the summer, only the WBA, WBC and WBO versions of the world heavyweight crown will be on the line in Riyadh this weekend.

The fact that the rematch isn't for the undisputed title, though, has done nothing to lessen either man's determination to win the fight - as Thursday's epic face-off proved.