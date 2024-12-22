The official judges' scorecards are in, and all three scored the unified world heavyweight championship boxing bout that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fought for on Saturday, the 21st of February, in the Ukrainian's favour. Usyk, therefore, retained the world title belts which he won from Fury in their first fight, earlier in the year.

All the ringside judges scored the fight 116-112, which means they saw Usyk win eight of the rounds compared to four for Fury. It was a result which Fury's long-time promoter Frank Warren vehemently disagreed with, and Fury later protested, too, claiming that he won by at least a three-round margin.

Judges Scored The Big Bout 116-112

Oleksandr Usyk won by unanimous decision