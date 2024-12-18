As Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury prepare to meet for a second time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend, it appears their next fight is already signed. The pair met for the first time back in May, where the Ukrainian took the victory via split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Their rematch on Saturday night will be for only three of the four major world heavyweight titles. Usyk was stripped of the IBF portion of the heavyweight crown shortly after his win over Fury. That piece of gold is now held by Daniel Dubois.

The IBF champion was one of several big heavyweight names eagerly anticipating Saturday's result in the hope that they might get to fight the winner. Fellow Brit Anthony Joshua was another man keen on stepping into the ring with either Usyk or Fury in 2025.

Despite there being a number of intriguing battles waiting to be made, it seems like every potential opponent for Usyk and Fury will need to wait a little while for their shot at glory after details of an important contract clause was leaked by Fury's promoter, Frank Warren.

Usyk and Fury are Already Contracted to meet in a Trilogy Fight

The two rivals look set to clash for a third time

Asked by Boxing News whether a trilogy fight with Usyk would be bigger than a potential clash with Dubois or Joshua, Warren let slip that the deal for Usyk vs Fury 2 contains a clause that calls for a third fight between the pair.