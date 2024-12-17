Oleksandr Usyk will once again face Tyson Fury on the 21st of December, as the two will meet in the boxing ring for the second time, following their bout in May. Usyk, who defeated Fury on the judges' scorecards, will aim to defend the WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. The highly-anticipated rematch will take place on Saturday night, in the Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia.

However, there is plenty of other scheduled action and entertainment for fight fans throughout the week. From press conferences to open workouts, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will very much be in the limelight throughout the week. All the important times and dates for fight week events are as follows:

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 fight week schedule Event Date Time Grand Arrivals Tuesday, December 17th 5pm GMT/ 12pm ET/ 9am PT Media Workouts Wednesday, December 18th 4pm GMT/ 11am ET/ 8am PT Press Conferences Thursday, December 19th 3pm GMT/ 10am ET/ 7am PT Weigh-ins Friday, December 20th 5pm GMT/ 12pm ET/ 9am PT

When Are The Grand Arrivals

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will be formally introduced in Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday, the 17th of December, both Usyk and Fury will be formally introduced to the public in Saudi Arabia. The event is set to act as a starting point for fight-week. The two competitors will be joined by their coaches and other team members as they will arrive in Riyadh at 8pm local time. This means for UK fight fans, Grand Arrivals will be at 5pm. In the US, the Grand Arrivals will take place at 12pm ET, and 9am PT.

When Are The Open workouts

The heavyweights will show their skills to the media days out from the bout

Both Usyk and Fury will have a training session in front of members of the media and other select guests on Wednesday, the 18th of December. The event will not be open to members of the public. The media workouts on Wednesday are scheduled to take place at 6pm local time in Saudi Arabia. This means that it will be 4pm GMT, 10am ET, and 7am PT. Other fighters involved in the following bouts will also be present at the media workouts: Chris Kongo vs Yusuph Metu; Jake Abrol vs Ramiro Garcia Lopez; Luke Bibby vs Kirk Stephens.

When is The Press Conference

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will answer questions from the media