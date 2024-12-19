Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet for the second time on Saturday, the 21st of December, following their bout in May. Usyk, who defeated Fury on the judges' scorecards, will aim to defend his WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The referee in charge of the bout will be Puerto Rican, Roberto Ramirez Jr. However, the experienced referee was subject to some controversy last year when he officiated a high-profile title bout.

Usyk-Fury Referee Faced Controversy in 2023

Questions were raised following Ramirez Jr.'s officiating of a women's title bout

In November 2023, Roberto Ramirez Jr took charge of a headline bout between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor. The bout, which took place in Dublin, Ireland, would see the home fighter Taylor victorious on the scorecards. However, many feel that Ramirez had a part to play in the proceedings of the bout.

Cameron, who was the first fighter to defeat Katie Taylor in her professional career, was denied a knockdown in the pair's rematch. Taylor would then go on to win the fight via majority decision, showing that the bout was a close and tense affair. However, the referee's call in the first round very much impacted the result. A left hand from the then-champion would see Taylor hit the canvas. However, the referee would officially declare the fall as a slip from the Irish woman.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 19/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

On the official scorecards, Cameron was given 10-9 nods by two of the judges, while Taylor received a 10-9 in her favour from the third judge. Had the punch been scored as a knockdown, the final scorecards would've read as; 94-95, 95-94, and 93-96 in favour of Taylor via split decision.

Although the knockdown would not have impacted the winner of the fight, Chantelle Cameron's trainer was overall not happy with the performance of the referee. Speaking after the bout, coach Jamie Moore said: "We were denied a knockdown in the first round, which should have been a 100% legitimate knockdown. I begged the referee in the changing room before the fight, please last time, she got away with holding a lot. My fighter’s best work is up close. Please don’t let her hold the way she did last time this time. And he allowed her to go on worse this time than it was last time."

Refereeing Controversy a Talking Point For Usyk & Fury's First Meeting

Usyk scored a knockdown in round 9 while Fury was against the ropes

In their previous meeting, one of the main talking points of the bout revolved around round nine. Following heavy punches from the challenger, Usyk, Fury appeared stunned and was focused on defending himself and seeing out the final seconds of the round. As the British fighter began to lean more and more on the ropes, the referee intervened to call the damage a knockdown, giving Fury a standing eight count.