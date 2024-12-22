Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have both been suspended from boxing following their undisputed heavyweight title clash in Riyadh on Saturday night. The Ukrainian was victorious over Fury for the second time this year, inflicting both losses that the Gypsy King has suffered in his career.

The suspension comes into effect immediately for both men, putting them out of action for the brief end to 2024 and will last 24 days. This is a standard procedure for boxing after a heavyweight fight and ensures both men have three days of rest for each round they competed in. The 24-day period comes after the Brit was defeated via unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards. Had the fight ended in a technical knockout, the loser would need 30 days of rest, while a knockout would see the loser out of action for the next 60 days.

Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury Again

It was repeat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia