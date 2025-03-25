A representative for Oleksandr Usyk, one of the world's best fighters from boxing's modern era, suggested in new comments that, while the heavyweight king's priority remains a rematch with Daniel Dubois, he is open to crossover-type bouts against big names in the internet, or mixed martial arts space.

If it makes dollars, Usyk rep Sergey Lapin said, then it makes sense, as later bouts against the likes of upstart fighter Jake Paul, and the former two-weight UFC champion Alex Pereira gain pace.

"Usyk has always cared only about fighting the best and creating a lasting legacy in the great sport of boxing," Lapin told OLBG recently.

"But in the future, as he further solidifies his place as one of the true great fighters, we'll see what other opportunities open up for him."

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 25/03/25) 23 fights 23 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 9 0

Oleksandr Usyk is Open to Fighting Jake Paul

The bout could even take place in MMA as Usyk considers life after boxing