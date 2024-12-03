Key Takeaways Oleksandr Usyk heads into his rematch with Tyson Fury as favourite - despite facing height and weight disadvantages.

The Ukrainian won the pair's first fight by split decision in May.

Fury is expected to change up his game plan as he seeks to bounce back from his first career defeat.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet in a much-anticipated rematch on the 21st of December at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. By the time the bell rings on fight night, it will have been just over six months since the pair went to battle over 12 rounds to determine the first ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era in the very same venue.

Ultimately, it was Usyk who took the spoils that evening, earning a split decision victory on the judges' scorecards. However, although the Ukrainian was arguably unlucky not to stop Fury in the ninth round of the contest, little was settled between the two men.

A rematch was always going to happen after a clause requiring a second fight was inserted in the contract for the original bout. Usyk vs Fury 2, though, is far from a box-ticking exercise. Fury craves the chance to avenge his first-ever career loss, while Usyk will be keen to follow up his previous win with an even more dominant performance this time out.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Usyk vs Fury 2 won't be for the undisputed heavyweight championship as the Ukrainian was stripped of the IBF version of the title over the summer. That championship is now held by Daniel Dubois.

Ahead of the final big heavyweight showdown of 2024, here's everything you need to know about the two fighters.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Compared by Age

At 37, the Ukrainian will be the older man in the ring

While Usyk will technically be a year older than Fury, who is 36, there's actually a 19-month age gap between the duo. 'The Cat' was born in January 1987, while the future 'Gypsy King' arrived in August 1988.

Despite being the younger man, Fury has a significant advantage in terms of professional experience. Since debuting in December 2008, the Brit has fought 36 times in the paid ranks, racking up 242 rounds in the process.

Usyk, meanwhile, has just 22 fights and 189 rounds as a professional to his name. However, while he may not have stepped through the ropes as many times as Fury, he has been flawless every time he has done so.

Widely considered to be one of the best technical boxers on the planet, Usyk has held the undisputed championship at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Tyson Fury Should Weigh Considerably More Than Oleksandr Usyk on Fight Night

'The Gypsy King' has Been Bulking Up for the Rematch

Unlike age, a fighter's weight can fluctuate considerably throughout their career. Across his career, Fury has weighed anywhere between 245.5 lbs and 277.75 lbs. By contrast, the most Usyk has ever weighed in his campaign as a heavyweight is the 223.5 lbs that he hit the scales at for the pair's first encounter.

Given his success in his initial bout with Fury, it is likely that Usyk will choose to weigh much the same for the sequel. The same can't be said for Tyson, though, who has made no secret of his plan to pack on the pounds ahead of his shot at redemption. Reports suggest that Fury intends to tip the scales at a colossal 273 lbs, meaning that he could potentially outweigh Usyk by as much as 50 lbs.

Tyson Fury's heaviest professional career weights (as at 3rd of December 2024) Date Opponent Weight October 2023 Francis Ngannou 277.75 lbs October 2021 Deontay Wilder (third fight) 277 lbs June 2018 Sefer Seferi 276 lbs February 2014 Joey Abell 274 lbs February 2020 Deontay Wilder (second fight) 273 lbs December 2024 (reported) Oleksandr Usyk (second fight) 273 lbs All official weights taken per Boxrec - 03/12/2024

Related Tyson Fury's Current Physique Ahead of Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Fury's been putting the work in ahead of the biggest fight of his career...

Tyson Fury has A Huge Height Advantage Over Oleksandr Usyk

The Brit towers over his Ukrainian rival

One of the most imposing heavyweights ever to lace up a pair of gloves, the six-foot, nine-inch Fury enjoys the sort of height and reach that Usyk - who is six inches shorter at six-foot, three inches - can only dream of. The Ukrainian dealt with the challenge of Tyson's height well in the first fight and should be even more comfortable now that the pair have shared the ring for 12 rounds.

Constantly punching upwards is no easy task, though, and so Fury's height could well result in Usyk being less active than he'd like to be in terms of output, especially if the contest reaches the later rounds again.

How Oleksandr Usyk's and Tyson Fury's Professional Boxing Records Compare

Fury's numbers are impressive, but fall short of the perfection demonstrated by Usyk