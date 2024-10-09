With the boxing year winding down, all eyes are on December as Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBC, WBO, and WBA titles in a rematch against Tyson Fury, in what should be another exciting night of boxing under Riyadh lights.

As both competitors went into their inaugural fight this past May undefeated, it was Usyk who left with the perfect record and as the undisputed world heavyweight champion, a title he has since dropped as he was forced to vacate the IBF belt. A fight that promises big things, with Fury desperate to avenge his only career loss as a professional, and Usyk determined to remain as boxing's kingpin, the undercard for the night has been revealed, with many fans let down on what will be a precursor to the main event.

Five Fights Announced For Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Undercard

Bohachuk vs Madrimov, Itauma vs McKean, Fisher vs Allen, McCann vs McGrail, Lowe vs McGregor

A night of action that promises attention from all over the world, it is an undercard that any boxer would want to participate on. Five fights have been announced for the 21st of December, with a large British presence being felt on the card, as fans are undecided about whether to be excited or letdown by what has been announced.

Supporting the main event will be Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov, a super welterweight bout that will see both fighters hoping to avenge the loss of their last fight, with Madrimov having recently lost his interim World Super Welter title against Terence Crawford, and Bohachuk losing to Vergil Ortiz Jr.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won all three of the rematches that he has had in his career by stoppage.

Elsewhere on the card, Lee McGregor will take on Isaac Lowe, who finds himself returning to a Saudi Arabia undercard, having featured last time around in a winning effort against Hasibullah Ahmadi. Also, Johnny Fisher will be facing Dave Allen, with Fisher, an undefeated heavyweight, hoping he can take down the highly experienced Allen to continue a streak of 12 fights and 11 knockouts.

In what has been pitted as the most exciting fight on the undercard, Dennis McCann faces off against Peter McGrail for the European and British super bantamweight titles, with McCann, just 23 years old, hoping he can continue his undefeated record, in what will be both fighters' third fight of their respective year, and the third all-British fight of this undercard.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Dennis McCann vs Peter McGrail Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

Last up on the undercard is Moses Ituama against Demsey McKean, with Ituama, much like the aforementioned McCann, being unbeaten in their career so far, with 10 straight victories. The Brit will be hoping to take down the Australian, with McKean coming into this fight off the back of a loss to former IBF contender, Filip Hrgovic.

Fans Not Impressed With Usyk vs Fury 2 Undercard

Joseph Parker's absense is confusing boxing fans

An undercard with a heavy British presence, the internet hasn't taken too kindly to the announcement, with many fans feeling underwhelmed and undersold at what should've been a more enthralling undercard for what will be the biggest and last fight of 2024.

With fans going as far as saying "trash undercard", "hugely disappointing", and with people claiming that "the money's going to the big boys at the top", many feel there should have been room for fighters such as Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, and Agit Kabayel.