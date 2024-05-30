Highlights Tyson Fury was a slight favourite in the pair's first fight, but ultimately ended up losing his unbeaten record.

The two best heavyweights on the planet will meet again on the 21st of December.

Usyk is a clear favourite this time around, but a Fury win - or even a draw - remain live possibilities.

Tyson Fury will get the opportunity to avenge the only loss of his career later this year when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their heavyweight title unification classic earlier this month. It was the Ukrainian who came out on top when the pair met for the first time, gaining victory by a narrow split decision verdict on the judges' scorecards.

Fury took issue with the result after the fight, but will have his chance at redemption when he and Usyk step into the ring once again on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 'The Gypsy King' has vowed to take his revenge, but oddsmakers aren't so sure he will get the job done.

Usyk Is The Early Favourite in His Rematch with Fury

The pair will meet again before the end of 2024

Result Odds (UK) Odds (US) Oleksandr Usyk 4/6 -150 Tyson Fury 6/4 +150 Draw 16/1 +1600 Odds taken per Oddschecker on the 30th of May, 2024

Oddschecker has Usyk priced at 4/6 to repeat his success later this year. For those not familiar with betting terminology, that means that for every £10 placed on the Ukrainian, you would receive £6.67 in winnings - plus your original £10 stake back - should the undisputed heavyweight champion emerge victorious once again.

Fury's price to avenge the only blemish on his 36-fight professional record stands at 6/4, meaning that every £10 bet on the Brit would return £15 in winnings - plus the original stake.

Considering the nip-and-tuck nature of their first fight, with each man enjoying spells on top, it is unsurprising to see bookmakers giving such close odds for the rematch.

The odds for the rematch to end in a draw sit at a more than respectable 16/1, which is undoubtedly not out of the question considering how close their first fight was. A £10 bet on a stalemate between the duo would return a total of £170.

This represents a stark change from the odds leading up to their first encounter where Fury was the slight favourite at odds of 5/6 as he looked to continue his undefeated streak. Instead, it was the even money favourite Usyk who got the better of the argument, becoming the first man to hold all the gold in the heavyweight division in the four-belt era.

Following the fight, Fury embarked on a bizarre post-fight interview, stating he believed he had won and that the judges sided with Usyk due to Ukraine being at war with Russia. Both fighters were keen to fight again soon in the aftermath of the bout in the ring However, when both men were asked about a rematch in the press conference after the fight, they both were looking forward to a well-earned rest.

Now, though, we have a date for the duo to do it all over again. If it's anywhere near as dramatic as their first meeting, the 21st of December promises to be a night to remember.