Tyson Fury was so angry after hearing the judges' scorecards for his world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk that he stormed out of the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia without even giving a post-fight interview. 'The Gypsy King' fell to his second straight defeat as he went down by unanimous decision against the Ukrainian - who retained his WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight championships in the process.

As Fury marched backstage, he complained loudly to anyone within earshot about the verdict, with the 36-year-old insisting he had won the bout by a number of rounds. However, the official punch statistics for the fight suggest that the judging was more than fair to the Brit.

The stats gurus at Compubox were on hand to count all of the blows exchanged in the main event at Kingdom Arena - and the numbers show that the reigning champion was the more accurate fighter in almost every round.