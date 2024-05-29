Highlights His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is being planned.

The Saudi boxing chief is eyeing up the 21st of December for the mouthwatering contest to take place.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' earlier this month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

The decisive moment came in the ninth round. Usyk landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

After suffering the first defeat of his career, Fury will be desperate for revenge but will have to wait a little longer before he gets in the ring with the Ukrainian again.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Confirmed

Fans will have to wait a little longer than originally planned

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year.

However, that'll now not be the case, with the mouthwatering rematch now taking place in December, serving as an early Christmas present for boxing fans.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - Alalshikh tweeted: "The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it."

Fury's co-promoter, Frank Warren, recently provided an update to Sky Sports regarding the proposed rematch between the two heavyweight stars: "I spoke to him [Fury] after the fight and obviously when he got back just to make sure he's okay.

"He was very disappointed but very philosophical. The rematch was signed before the first fight took place anyway and that date will be set within the next month or so, both fighters said they want it and we'll go from there.

"It was a fabulous fight, two absolute gladiators who didn't leave anything in the ring in an epic fight in the most important fight of the 21st century. A very very close fight and I think it will be an even bigger one next time."

Despite victory for the Ukrainian, however, there may be one more twist in the tale. "The fight of the century" may end with Usyk losing one of the titles he fought so hard to win.

It was recently revealed that the Ukrainian would likely be stripped of the belt by the IBF for his rematch with Fury, due to the fact that Filip Hrgovic is a mandatory challenger - who first earned the spot two years ago.

Hrgovic is scheduled to face Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June and there was some possibility that the vacant IBF world title might be on the line.

The winner of that bout will face off against Anthony Joshua in September at Wembley Stadium, with 'AJ' eyeing up his own route to the IBF title.

That said, Usyk has launched a desperate plea to keep a hold of his undisputed title following his win over 'The Gypsy King.'

Spencer Oliver Reveals Tactical Change Fury Must Make

The Brit showed signs that he can beat Usyk

Particularly in the middle rounds of their epic contest in Riyadh, the Brit imposed his size and had Usyk on the backfoot. Popular boxing pundit, Spencer Oliver, believes that he should adopt the same approach in the rematch.

"I think that, with Tyson Fury, he's a great fighter and I think that he'll know Oleksandr Usyk, he'll know his strengths, he'll know his weaknesses. Fury has to use his strengths to his advantage and that's his height, his reach, he needs to rough Usyk up a little bit more," he told GiveMeSport on behalf of talkSPORT BET.

"I think he gave Usyk too much respect and too much space and he allowed Usyk to push him on the backfoot. It was probably the wrong tactics from Fury. He should've held his ground, he should've pushed Usyk on the backfoot and change the pattern of the fight because, once Usyk got into a rhythm, as we know that he does when he gets into a rhythm it's very difficult to break it."