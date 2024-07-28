Highlights Usyk reportedly wants one of the highest fight purses ever seen in boxing to step into the ring with Joshua again.

The Ukrainian already holds a pair of decision victories over the Londoner.

Usyk banked £35m for facing Tyson Fury, but could demand nearly six times that figure for a Joshua trilogy.



Oleksandr Usyk's promoter has named an extraordinary price for a potential Anthony Joshua trilogy fight following his fighter's rematch with Tyson Fury. If 'The Cat' can knock off 'The Gypsy King' once more this December in their hotly-anticipated second fight, the undisputed king of heavyweight boxing could find himself short of opponents he hasn't already trucked through.

While retirement could be an option for the Ukrainian, he has expressed his desire to continue fighting and one of his potential opponents could be previous foe, Joshua. The Watford-born man is scheduled to face Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship on the 21st of September - a title which Usyk relinquished just last month. A win for Joshua would catapult him back to top contender status, but it appears that Usyk will need to be tempted into a third fight even if 'AJ' becomes a world champion once again.

Usyk defeated Joshua for the first time back in September 2021 to claim his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. He then repeated that feat with a split decision win over the Brit in Saudi Arabia in August 2022. In an interview with Boxing King Media, promoter Alex Krassyuk stated that a possible third bout between the heavyweight rivals would now be "complicated" due to the "different levels" between the boxing megastars.

Oleksandr Usyk's Promoter Explains Why Third Fight With Anthony Joshua is 'Complicated'

"Well Anthony Joshua was talking about the third fight." Krassyuk told Boxing King Media. He's a great champ and he's changed a lot since the two fights with Usyk. We've seen him going down and seen him rising up."

Joshua is 4-0 since his second defeat to Usyk with victories over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

"It's also a complicated fight to make. In the first fight, Usyk was almost a no-name and Joshua was a massive star in the UK. After he beat him twice, Joshua still remains a massive star here no matter what. So this fight might be something that attracts the attention of the entire world. If we decide to earn money, then we can probably go for AJ for $200million [£155m]."

The incredible figure of $200 million would rank third in the biggest boxing payouts of all time if it was to happen. Only the aptly-nicknamed 'Money' Floyd Mayweather would have earned more from a singular fight than the 37-year-old Ukranian.

To put the figure he reportedly wants into into perspective, Usyk only earned a $45m [£35m] purse from his gigantic win over Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion. Having already handily defeated Joshua twice, it's easy to see why a trilogy fight wouldn't necessarily appeal to the unified champion.

Usyk is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in boxing, but even with the influx of Saudi Arabian money into the sport, $200m is a wild figure. It remains to be seen whether the demand would change if Joshua produces a strong performance against Dubois in September.