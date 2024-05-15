Highlights Fight week started in unsavoury fashion as John Fury was filmed headbutting one of Oleksandr Usyk's team members.

After being led with a cut on his head, Fury was warned about his behaviour for the remainder of the week in Saudi Arabia.

Later on in the day, Usyk himself was shown footage of the incident, and he was not happy with what he saw.

As fight week gets underway for the huge undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the drama and entertainment has already started, and it has started without either of the fighters.

This past Monday, as both Fury's camp and Usyk's camp were crammed into a room in Riyadh, Saudi, tensions were high, as members of their respective teams were seen chanting the surname of their chosen fighter. Maybe somewhat unsurprisingly, it was John Fury who needlessly crossed the line, headbutting an innocent member of the Ukrainian-born fighter's team, and Usyk's reaction tells the story of a man who won't let that slide.

John Fury Causes Chaos on Fight Week

Tyson Fury's dad was filmed headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team

The Gypsy King's father, John Fury, has a history of making himself seen during the build up to fights, whether it be a promotional tactic of his to create as much chaos as possible and get eyes on the fight, or if he does it to relive the burden of pressure off Tyson's shoulders.

Having behaved more playfully most recently for Tommy Fury's fight with KSI, it seems this time round the stakes are too high for any fun and games to take place, as what seemed to merely be two teams rooting for their fighters turned violent, and all off the back of John Fury, who decided it was one "Usyk" chant too many as he headbutted a much smaller man than him.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 15/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Usyk was less than impressed with what he saw

Managing to cut himself open, it was John Fury who beared the brunt of his own attack, something that didn't bring solace to Usyk or his camp, as they were seen on video reacting to the vicious footage. Usyk, clearly annoyed by what he is watching, states: "It is bad behaviour, it is bad behaviour because it is big man, it is father, it is not street fighter ... big, bad behaviour."

Usyk, although somewhat vague, but understandably, as English isn't his first language, makes reference to the idea that John Fury is a father, and he has headbutted someone much smaller than him, which is just an instant show of disrespect.

In an explanation that seems to reference the idea that you should pick on someone your own size, Usyk seems to be holding back a little, with the anger in his eyes being more piercing than the words he spoke. Potentially, this is something that the IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA heavyweight champion will use as motivation come the 18th of May when it comes time to touch gloves with the Gypsy King.

With tempers having flared from the first day of fight week, Usyk and his camp have jabbed back, having been heard on the commentary of Fury's Grand Arrival entrance mocking his "skinny" look, as well as mocking John Fury's size too.

It is set to be an exciting week of action, with the open workout, a press conference, and weigh-ins still to come. With both boxers' undefeated records on the line, the 18th of May will bear witness to one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight bouts of recent times.