Frank Warren has reiterated Oleksandr Usyk's main weakness ahead of the upcoming undisputed world heavyweight boxing fight against Daniel Dubois, scheduled for the 19th of July at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Usyk has accomplished an extraordinary amount of success in combat sports in a relatively short amount of fights, having cleared out the cruiserweight division, before taking out the biggest guns at heavyweight, too. Though he's already fought Dubois once before, the British fighter has rebounded with aplomb and is set once again to box the Ukraine king — this time in his own country.

In their first bout, Dubois and Usyk exchanged knockdowns, in Warren's mind, yet Usyk's time on the canvas was adjudged to have been caused by a low blow rather than a legitimate shot.