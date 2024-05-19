Highlights Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury by split decision Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What made Usyk's performance more extraordinary was the fact he overcame a broken jaw to get the win.

"He's gone to the hospital with a broken jaw," said Fury after the fight, before insisting he deserved the win.

Oleksandr Usyk had to overcome difficulty to defeat Tyson Fury on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In beating Fury, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion in 25 years when Lennox Lewis first wore the crown. Though Usyk's win over Fury is registered as a split decision, in truth, it should have been a wider margin than that as Usyk was the better man on the night, and could have finished him for good in the ninth round.

The victory advanced his pro boxing record to a flawless 22 wins (14 KOs) and he remains unbeaten. However, he would have had to fight through a pain barrier as he beat Fury despite suffering a broken jaw in the fight.

Tyson Fury Told Media That Oleksandr Usyk Broke His Jaw

'He's gone to the hospital,' said Fury

Speaking to reporters at the post-event press conference, Fury said Usyk suffered a broken jaw. The Ukrainian, now the undisputed heavyweight champion, was transported to hospital after the event, according to Fury.

"We just had a fight," said Fury. "You can see it on my face — I'm pretty busted up."

"And he's gone to the hospital with a broken jaw. And he's busted, too. We punched each other for 12 rounds."

Fury finished by remarking that, after a few post-fight beers, and some downtime with his family, he will meet with promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and "talk about the future."

Oleksandr Usyk is Ready to Fight Tyson Fury Again in a Rematch

Fury, meanwhile, insists that he 'won that fight'

Even before Fury and Usyk threw a punch at one another, it was clear that this was merely part one of a two-part series, with a rematch tentatively scheduled in October — again, in Riyadh. Pledging his commitment to a do-over, Usyk said in the middle of the ring, during his immediate post-match interview broadcast on PPV.com: "Yes, of course. Rematch. I am ready."

Fury, meanwhile, refused to accept defeat. “I believe I won that fight," he said, after seeing his record fall to 34 wins (24 KOs) against one loss and one draw.

"I thought I won a majority of the rounds, and I believe it was a — what can you do — these are the decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do."

He finished by remarking that he, like Usyk, is committing to the rematch. "We go back, have a little rest, spend some time with our families, and get it back on in October."

The only thing holding the rematch back from happening that soon in October is how Usyk recovers from a facial injury. If his jaw is indeed fractured, it will take some time to heal, let alone be able to take a punch flush to the face.