For the second time in his career, Oleksandr Usyk was awarded The Ring Male Fighter of the Year award. The ceremony took place in London on Saturday evening, the 11th of January, and the red carpet was rolled out for boxing’s biggest stars. In attendance were the likes of Anthony Joshua, Artur Beterbiev, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Jai Opetaia to name but a few.

After receiving the award, Usyk said: “For me, this year was great. For me, for my team, for my country, it's very important. If you want to help people, if you want to give smiles, give good education, behaviour, smile, be happy, thank you so much.”

Usyk then ended his speech by thanking his two-time opponent, the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, saying: “I want to say, my opponent, my best friend, Tyson Fury, my friend, 'greedy belly', thank you so much, you great, my opponent."

Video: Oleksandr Usyk's Acceptance Speech

The evening also saw Usyk pick up two other awards. Event of the Year went to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 1, which took place back in May. That fight also saw the ninth round awarded Round of the Year. Usyk himself said: “This ninth round was great."

Usyk last won the award back in 2018. That was the year he first fought in the UK, when he beat Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew.

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing record (as of 12/01/25) 23 fights 23 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 9 0

Boxing Fans Loved Oleksandr Usyk's Speech

He's clearly a much-loved boxer