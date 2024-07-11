Highlights Usyk has faced both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois - beating both men.

The Ukrainian believes Joshua is clearly the superior fighter of the two.

Joshua and Dubois meet at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September.

Oleksandr Usyk savaged reigning IBF World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois when comparing him to Anthony Joshua. The 37-year-old made history in May after becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, following a monumental journey that saw him overcome five British fighters in six years. '

The Cat' first secured the unified heavyweight title by defeating Joshua, making a mockery of claims that Usyk’s size would be detrimental to his success after moving up from cruiserweight. He then defended his titles against 'AJ' in a rematch, before winning a controversial bout against Dubois. Following a cagey opening to the fight, Dubois appeared to drop Usyk in the fifth round, but faced cries of a low blow coming from Ukrainian and his corner.

Siding with the Ukrainian, referee Luis Pabon ruled the body shot to be low and allowed Usyk time to recover. Had it been deemed to be a legal punch, it is highly unlikely that Usyk would have been able to recover sufficiently to beat the official's count.

After being allowed to recover, Usyk then went on to ensure his retention of the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts via a ninth-round knockout. Complaints from Dubois' promoter, Frank Warren, were not successful in securing a rematch and Usyk moved past the Londoner after the scare.

Dubois Now Holds One of Usyk's Former Titles

The IBF forced Usyk to vacate their heavyweight crown

In his next fight, Usyk would battle past Tyson Fury to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, just five weeks after that monumental victory, Usyk would be forced to vacate his IBF heavyweight title. Within hours, interim champion Dubois was upgraded to full IBF world champion - an ironic twist given his history with Usyk.

The 26-year-old will now face Joshua in his first title defence, with Wembley Stadium playing host to the clash on the 21st of September. In the build-up to that fight, an unflattering comparison that Usyk made between Dubois and Joshua during an interview with Boxing News has emerged. He was pretty brutal in his assessment.

"I treat Daniel Dubois with respect. I wish him good luck, and let him become the champion someday – that he trains well … There is no way to compare [Dubois and Joshua], because they are completely different fighters. Different skills; different styles. Totally different boxers. To be fair, I don’t think [Dubois can reach Joshua’s level]. I am sorry for saying this, but this is the truth and I’m telling it."

Although Usyk has two wins over Joshua, both game via decision, whereas he was able to halt Dubois inside the scheduled distance. Whether or not the harsh words stemmed from his anger on the controversy with the match against Dubois, 'Dynamite' has certainly proved that he belongs at world level and an exciting bout looks to be in store when he clashes with Joshua in September.