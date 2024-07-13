Highlights Usyk's coach believes he could leave heavyweight boxing if he defeats Tyson Fury for a second time.

The Ukrainian could potentially choose to move into MMA or bare-knuckle boxing.

Sergey Lapin claims Usyk would be willing to fight Jake Paul, joking that his man would need to have one hand tied behind his back.

Oleksandr Usyk could be ready to step away from heavyweight boxing if he is successful in defeating Tyson Fury in their December rematch. That's the view of his coach, Sergey Lapin, who believes that the 37-year-old has accomplished all that is possible in the weight class.

The Ukrainian hero became the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era when he outpointed Fury back in May and Lapin struggles to see what would tempt Usyk to hang around if he can back up his victory with another win over the Brit.

Lapin recently spoke to Betway about what the future could hold for his star man - and the idea of 'The Cat' crossing over to other combat sports disciplines was floated. Usyk is seemingly set to "consider his options" after his contractually-obligated return bout with Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk's Coach Hints at 'Wildcard' Move Away From Boxing

The unified heavyweight champion may seek a new challenge

"He's proven he's the best of this generation and, once he's retired Tyson Fury, he will consider his options. Maybe that's dropping down in weight again, or maybe there's a wildcard option on the table for him; be it in the boxing ring, the MMA cage or even Conor McGregor's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship."

This wouldn't be the first time that Usyk has made a major change in his career. After all, he stepped up to heavyweight from cruiserweight, where he was also undisputed champion, having defeated Murat Gassiev via unanimous decision to win all four major titles in 2018.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has achieved stoppage wins in 14 of his 22 professional boxing contests.

However, a full switch to MMA would be a far greater challenge. Very few high-profile boxers have managed to make a real impact in MMA after making the transition.

Former multi-weight boxing world champion James Toney was thoroughly embarrassed by the legendary Randy Couture when he stepped into the UFC Octagon in 2010. Holly Holm is one of a limited number of names to achieve success in both sports, winning world titles in both boxing and MMA. Lapin believes that Usyk can do the same.

"Can you imagine Usyk and Jon Jones fighting to prove they're the baddest man on the planet? Or maybe it's a third fight with Anthony Joshua in the MMA cage. Maybe it's Jake Paul at cruiserweight, although Usyk would need to fight him with one hand behind his back though to make it fair."

The prospect of a Usyk-Jones MMA bout would be a dream crossover for fight fans. A bout with Paul would be less anticipated, but would surely do big business, as would a third meeting with Anthony Joshua inside the MMA cage.

Usyk's professional boxing record currently stands at 22-0. He would move to 23-0 with a second win over Fury, but that could be where his legacy in the sport ends. At 37, Usyk doesn't have long left to venture into new disciplines. As unlikely as it might be, an MMA victory to go along with his many boxing accolades would set him apart as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history.