After months of speculation and a deal seemingly on the table, Oleksandr Usyk’s potential heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury eventually fell apart over pay disputes.

As a result, Usyk is now set to fight against another Brit in the shape of Daniel Dubois, with the fight scheduled for the 12th of August in Poland.

Although it may not be the fight heavyweight boxing fans wanted, should Dubois recover from the injury he suffered in his previous fight, then the clash should still be a good spectacle.

Dubois currently holds the WBA regular championship belt and has won 19 out of his 20 professional fights, including 18 via knockout, and his stopping power could prove a problem for the Ukrainian if he is not performing at the top of his game.

That being said, as we slowly approach the date of the fight, it would be fair to say that Usyk still has some work to do in order to reach his peak in time.

Oleksandr Usyk's current physique

Yesterday, Usyk posted photos of him with his trainer during a gym session, and he certainly looks a lot leaner than he has done in the past.

No doubt the 36-year-old still looks in good shape, but if you compare the photo from yesterday to some of those in the build-up to his fights with Anthony Joshua last year, then you can see the difference.

At this stage, Usyk doesn’t look nearly as toned as he did for those fights, and you’d imagine he needs to start stepping up his training between now and August if he wants to get back to his peak ahead of the fight.

Of course, Usyk is a professional of the highest level, currently holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts, and he will surely be in top physical shape by the time of the fight, but no doubt the next month of training will have to be gruelling if he is to be ready.

Comparing Usyk's physique now to when he fought AJ

Perhaps rumours over Dubois’ injury and the possibility of him still pulling out are affecting Usyk’s preparation given that there could easily be no fight at all.

Although he looks leaner now, you’d assume that by the time of the weigh-ins, Usyk will be looking considerably more toned again.

Should he win, Usyk’s promoter has not ruled out another shot at a mega-heavyweight clash against Fury in what would be the biggest heavyweight fight in years.