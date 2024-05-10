Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has sent a message to Tyson Fury ahead of their long-awaited undisputed fight on the 18th of May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury has been left rather confused after Oleksandr Usyk sent him a message just days before they are set to meet in the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Usyk will meet on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis had the honour after defeating Evander Holyfield in 1999. The pair are finally scheduled to fight after possible dates in April and December 2023 and February 2024 were pushed back.

Ahead of the fight, Usyk made a point of letting Fury know that he will see him in Riyadh, by sending him a message in a documentary, saying: "Hey, my friend. Don't be afraid, I will not leave you alone.” Upon being shown the message, Fury replied: "What does that even mean? Don't be afraid I won't leave you alone?"

What Has Been Said Before Fury vs Usyk

Fury and Frank Warren have both discussed the upcoming fight

Despite this confused response, Fury told Queensberry Promotions that he faces an uphill battle if he is to remain undefeated following his long-awaited bout with Usyk, saying: "Oleksandr Usyk’s a real bad man and to underestimate Usyk you’d be a mug, so I’m training hard for him, I’m doing everything I can. I respect Usyk as a man. I respect his career as well – Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that, I’m not fighting some guy who’s had 14 and won 11. I’m fighting the real deal – as real deal as Holyfield. I’m looking forward to the challenge. He’s a southpaw, he’s got good footwork, so they say, good boxing ability, technically sound. He’s proved he can mix it with the big heavyweights because he’s beaten Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. I’m messing with an elite fighter."

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has also offered his opinion on his star man’s own mentality ahead of the meeting, stating: “I’m confident we are going to get a vintage performance. I spoke to him during the week, he’s in a very good shape, I think, and although he had that cut, it has come good as he has had back-to-back camps. Physically, I have never seen him look so well. The worry was going straight into a training camp was that he’d peak too soon. He has worked really hard so that he is in his best nick on the 18th of May. I just feel he is going to put on a magnificent performance and stop Usyk."

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 10/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Both Usyk and Fury have every right to be confident in their abilities ahead of the fight on the 18th of May. Usyk comes into his meeting with Fury on a streak of 21 fights unbeaten, with triumphs over Dubois and back-to-back successes over Joshua in his most recent encounters. The Ukrainian also won the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in 2020.

Fury, meanwhile, has won 34 of his 35 professional fights with his last victory coming via a success over Francis Ngannou in 10 rounds in October 2023, with the only non-victory in that time being a draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018.