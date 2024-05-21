Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has shown off his injuries following his showdown with Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk has taken to social media earlier today to show off his injuries from the Tyson Fury fight. The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 after defeating 'The Gypsy King' on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old looked on the ropes mid-way through the fight after Fury was starting to control proceedings and was having a lot of success in the crucial exchanges.

The 37-year-old looked on the ropes mid-way through the fight after Fury was starting to control proceedings and was having a lot of success in the crucial exchanges.

However, the decisive moment came in the ninth round when Usyk nearly put the Brit out with a flurry of stinging shots. Fury was eventually saved by the bell after a standing count.

Speaking after the win, the 37-year-old said: "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day. Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

Oleksandr Usyk's Injuries From Tyson Fury Fight

He appears to come off worse than Fury

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the Ukrainian sensation appears to be a little banged up following the showcase in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

The picture uploaded to social media shows that there appears to be bruising underneath both eyes, while it looks like he had stitches above his right eye. As well as his face, his knuckles appeared to have taken a battering, with clear marks and bruising visibly shown on both hands.

Following the win on Saturday night, there were reports that Usyk had suffered a broken jaw. He was rushed to hospital after the fight for urgent medical treatment, with 'The Gypsy King' claiming he had broken his jaw.

That said, Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, denied the rumours and revealed that his client was checked as a precaution, before adding that he should be back to full fitness in no time.

"Nothing major (is wrong with him)," Krassyuk told Boxing King Media. "So he went to the hospital after the press conference. And they made the exams and it's something like a one-week recovery. No broken jaw and thank God he is safe and sound."

The Ukrainian Has Been Hit With a Medical Suspension

That said, it won't be long before he's back in training

The 37-year-old has been handed a short suspension following his win over Fury. According to BoxRec, reported via the Mirror, Usyk has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control until the 2nd of June, likely due to a result of his injuries. As of yet, there is no such suspension noted on Fury's record.

The Ukrainian will be back in no time as he targets a rematch with 'The Gypsy King'. An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Turki Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year. That means that both men will have less than five months to recover from their first encounter before being obliged to step back into the ring.