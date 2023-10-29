Highlights Tyson Fury claimed victory over Francis Ngannou, but many believe he should have lost to the UFC fighter making his boxing debut.

Oleksandr Usyk, fellow heavyweight champion, raised his eyebrows and saw a potential weakness in Fury after Ngannou knocked him down.

Fury and Usyk have confirmed they could meet in the future, and their clash could potentially determine the true undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing after two decades.

Tyson Fury, as expected, claimed victory over Francis Ngannou on Saturday night, but it wasn't as easy or as decisive as anticipated. The WBC heavyweight champion was given the split decision verdict by the judges, although many believe he should have lost to an opponent in Ngannou who, although he has plenty of combat experience in the UFC world, was a complete novice in a boxing ring.

Among the interested observers in Riyadh was Oleksandr Usyk, who, along with Fury, holds all four of the world heavyweight titles in boxing. And he was just as surprised as anyone when Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut, shocked the world by knocking down The Gypsy King in the third round with a left hook.

Oleksandr Usyk's reaction to Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Usyk, who watched among the various sheikhs in attendance, raised his eyebrows and stroked his chin, seemingly spotting a potential weakness ahead of an anticipated clash with Fury later this year.

The Ukrainian then claimed after the fight that Fury was toying with his opponent, saying: "I had an impression that he was playing. I'm not thinking about [whether he was playing possum] but I will be training 100 percent," the Ukrainian told Fight Hub TV. "But listen, it's boxing. Maybe it was the element of surprise. Maybe. I think it was [a] show."

Fury and Usyk had already confirmed they could meet in the future, before the former signed the deal to take on Ngannou, seemingly using it as a tuneup before taking on Usyk, who like Fury has an undefeated record. Instead, Usyk defended his WBO, IBF, and WBA belts against spirited British challenger Daniel Dubois in August.

The endgame, however, is still Fury vs Usyk, with the pair both exclaiming 'Let's Go!' after Fury laboured his way to victory over Ngannou. The simplest question for boxing - which for so long has not had a simple answer, has been: who is the true heavyweight champion? Now, for the first time in two decades, we may have an answer when Fury and Usyk finally clash.

Read more: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou full eye-opening punch statistics released

Fury spoke after that controversial split decision victory. “That definitely wasn’t in the script. He’s a hell of a fighter and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward and was waiting for me to throw. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years.”

Ngannou, after the controversial loss, and with barely a scratch on him, was gracious in defeat, saying: “My training camp was only three and a half months and I came into this with an injury. But I don’t want to give excuses. I will look at what I can do next to improve my game to come back even better."

Video: Usyk's live reaction to Ngannou dropping Fury

As mentioned, it's been two decades since boxing has had one true undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Britain's Lennox Lewis. There was the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir, who held all four (WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF) belts between them at one point, but they never met one-on-one or had a point when one brother held all four simultaneously.

Now, even with a possible delay to the date after Saturday night's encounter, we may finally get our undisputed champion soon.