Highlights Oleksandr Usyk is on top of the world right now having beaten Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion.

Usyk is contractually obliged to engage Fury in a rematch. However, there are other options now he's king of the division.

One fighter whom ex-UFC champ Kamaru Usman says should get a fight against Usyk, though, is none other than Francis Ngannou.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has revealed who he would like to see Oleksandr Usyk fight next following his huge win over Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday. Spoiler alert, it is not a rematch with Fury which Usman wants to see next.

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Illegal Streaming Numbers Revealed A ridiculous number of people around the world illegally streamed the undisputed heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Kamaru Usman Wants to See Usyk vs Francis Ngannou

Usman and Ngannou are very close friends

Oleksandr Usyk became the first man to defeat Tyson Fury, beating 'The Gypsy King' via split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing — the first since 1999. Despite the rematch between Usyk and Fury looking set in stone for October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman offered his opinion on who he thinks Usyk should fight next.

The man who Usman wants Usyk to face next is Francis Ngannou. Ngannou has two professional boxing bouts to his name, losing both, albeit against elite heavyweights in Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou made his professional boxing debut back in October last year when he lost a very narrow split decision to Fury. Coming away from that fight, consensus opinion suggested Fury came away with the official win, yet Ngannou earned a huge moral victory by going so close against a fighter as good as 'The Gypsy King' in his first boxing fight. The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to the ring in March for a huge fight against Anthony Joshua, but he was brutally knocked out in the second round.

Speaking on his podcast 'Pound 4 Pound' with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, Usman said he thinks Usyk and Ngannou should fight next, and also gave reasoning behind why he thinks the fight should happen.

"I know it’s crazy, and I know everyone is going to try and say something about it, but I would love to see [Usyk] fight a guy like Francis Ngannou. Only for the sheer fact of, yes I want to see the level of skill here. Yes [Usyk] has schooled the other guys, but Francis is the biggest puncher out there, and I want to see how Oleksandr Usyk is able to break a guy like that down."

If Ngannou was competitive in his fight against Joshua, there may have been a case for him to get the next shot at Usyk but due to the fact he got brutally knocked out in the second round, the likelihood is that the former UFC champion will not face an elite fighter the next time he steps into the boxing ring. Ngannou did exhibit his world-renowned power in the fight prior, as he dropped Fury to shake up the boxing world.

Usman's co-host, Henry Cejudo offered a different opinion and suggested that there are two fighters in front of Ngannou before he can even be considered for a shot at the Ukranian.