The Ukrainian was fighting Michael Hunter in the fight, and his speed is quite frightening to watch.

Usyk next steps into the ring to take on Tyson Fury, which takes places on the 18th of May.

Anticipation is heating up ahead of the huge heavyweight battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on the 18th of May, with the delayed fight finally taking place after what seems like an eternity of waiting.

The bout is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, with the winner being crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion, a title that hasn't been awarded since 1999. This is one of those fights that will go down in history, and all eyes have been on both camps to see how the two men are preparing for the war.

Social media has been buzzing every day with clips and fight footage, sparking huge debates about who is going to come out on top in this one. The latest clip doing the rounds is a fascinating one, showing footage from a ref cam during Usyk's fight against Michael Hunter back in 2017.

Ref Cam From Usyk's Fight vs Hunter

It is extremely rare you get to see inside footage like this from the referee's perspective, and this footage in particular highlighted the insane abilities of Usyk. Of course, in this clip we are seeing a slightly younger version of the Ukrainian, but nonetheless, it is a glimpse of what Fury could be up against in a couple of weeks' time.

Usyk's speed highlights in the clip

The main thing you can take away from this ref cam is the incredible speed of both athletes. As fans watching these battles take place through a screen, or even in the arenas, it is hard to fathom just how quick these fighters are. For the referee to even be able to keep up with the action must be a hugely difficult job.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has a reach of 85" compared to Oleksandr Usyk's 78".

While the ref desperately tries to keep up with Usyk's speedy attacks, you see a helpless Michael Hunter just getting worn down and slowly seeing the exhaustion set in, as the Ukrainian keeps up his relentless blows. Towards the end of the clip, the American is merely a bystander and looks like he could drop at any moment, whereas Usyk looks like he could go another 12 rounds.

Again, this footage is from a 31-year-old Usyk, with Fury set to face a man who has recently turned 37. Therefore, we may not see the same speed and ferocity from the Ukrainian, but even from his recent fights, we know that he is still just as terrifying today as he was back then.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 24/04/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

With the discussions about this ref cam clip, fans seem to be looking at things from both sides. Some are now calling this fight a wrap already, claiming that there is no way Fury can compete with a man like this. However, the other side is quick to remind people that Usyk has aged, and Tyson Fury has faced bigger uphill battles in the past, and walked away the victor.

At the end of the day, Fury fans will back him until the bitter end, and the same goes with those backing Usyk. All that can be done now is to patiently wait for Saturday the 18th of May to roll around, where we will finally get to see what could be one of the best fights in modern boxing history.

